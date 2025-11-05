Olympus High holds 26th Annual Athletics Meet

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Nov: Olympus High conducted its 26th Annual Athletics Meet and PT Display with zeal and fervour within its premises, here, today. The programme celebrated sportsmanship, teamwork, and participation across the senior and junior school community.

The ceremony began with the arrival of Chief Guest Col Baljeet Singh, who was welcomed by Managing Director Dr Kunal Shamshere Malla, Director of Academics Dr Anuradha Pundeer Malla, and Principal Dr Jyoti Gupta.

The program commenced with the hoisting of the school flag by Head Girl Aahana Malla and Head Boy Ojas Bharti, marking the formal opening of the event. The marchpast by the prefectorial team reflected discipline and coordination, with Yajur House securing the Best March Past Trophy.

Students from Classes VI to VIII presented a mass demonstration highlighting synchronization and teamwork. The senior school students performed a dance drill depicting India’s diversity through a blend of traditional and modern elements.

The karate demonstration showcased focus and skill, while the yoga display emphasized the importance of balance and well-being.

Athletic events included obstacle races, cycle races, and shuttle relays. Parents also participated in a fun-filled race, adding a spirit of community engagement to the event.

The tug-of-war competition between Yajur House and Saam House drew enthusiastic participation, with Yajur House emerging victorious. Paras Kohli was declared the Best Athlete for winning three gold medals in the 400-metre sprint, 100-metre sprint, and long jump.

The prize distribution ceremony recognised the achievements of the participants. Atharva House received the Decoration Trophy, while Rig House was declared the Overall Winner of the meet.

In the Junior Athletics Meet, a colourful Carnival Parade by the students marked the beginning of the celebrations.

The day featured a variety of races, including Baton Relay, Balancing Race, Sledge Race, Three-Legged Race, Octopus Race, Plant a Flower Race, Rainy Day Race, Ring Rail Relay, 50m Dash, and Mixed Relay. The young participants displayed enthusiasm and energy throughout the events.

The yoga display reflected coordination and discipline, while the karate demonstration showcased strength, balance, and control.

Parents actively participated in a special race, adding joy and excitement to the event. Medals and certificates were awarded to the students as a token of appreciation and encouragement.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Managing Director Dr Kunal Shamshere Malla.

Chief Guest Col Baljeet Singh, in his speech, commended the students, teachers, and staff for their dedication and efforts.