Tapas Chakraborty to receive ‘Sahitya Sparsh Award 2025’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Nov: Tapas Chakraborty will be honoured with the Sahitya Sparsh Award 2025 in the Non-Fiction (Indian Heritage) category for his latest travelogue ‘Hampi – Utkarsh Se Apkharsh Tak’.

In this book, Chakraborty revives the grandeur, architecture, and history of the ancient city of Hampi through words and photographs in such vivid detail that readers feel they are walking its fabled streets themselves.

Recently, the international literary and cultural organisation ‘Kadambari’, based in Jabalpur, announced that Chakraborty will be conferred the prestigious ‘Sahitya Saraswati Samman’ for his excellence in travel writing. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on 22 November.

Presently serving as Assistant Commissioner, Central GST Commissionerate, Dehradun, Chakraborty has five published travelogues to his credit. These are: Ruk Jaana Nahin (2016); Mandiron ka Nagar: Bishnupur (2018); Avismarniya Europe (2019); Uttarakhand: Himalaya Ki God Main (2022); and Hampi – Utkarsh Se Upkarsh Tak (2025).

His first book ‘Ruk Jaana Nahin’ earned the ‘Rajbhasha Gaurav’ Puraskar from the Government of India in 2016, while the Ministry of Tourism bestowed the ‘Rahul Sankrityayan Tourism Award’ on his second book ‘Mandiron ka Nagar: Vishnupur’ in 2018–19. In 2024, ONGC felicitated him with the ‘Uttarakhand Sahitya Samman’ for his literary contribution.

Chakraborty’s writing weaves the profound depths of Indian culture, history, and tourism with the tender pulse of human emotion. His travelogues not only provide essential information about tourist destinations but also present their culture, history, and folklore in such an engaging and vivid manner that readers feel as if they are personally experiencing the place.