CM unveils urban development projects worth Rs 46.24 crores

State Level Conference on Urban Development begins in Kashipur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kashipur, 4 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the State-Level Urban Development Conference in Kashipur today. This state level conference has been hosted as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand’s statehood. On this occasion, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects amounting to Rs 46.24 crores. He also flagged off the Divyang Empowerment Skill Development Vehicle and 14 waste collection vehicles of the Kashipur Municipal Corporation, in a significant push towards inclusive and sustainable urban growth.

Addressing the gathering during the conference, Dhami mentioned the early years of state formation, noting that as Uttarakhand’s cities began to take shape, local bodies grappled with a lack of basic amenities and essential resources. He pointed out that the state’s challenging geographical terrain and frequent natural disasters had further slowed the pace of development. However, despite the challenges, Uttarakhand has overcome numerous hurdles and achieved remarkable progress in development, prosperity, and governance over the past 25 years.

The CM also emphasised that while the soul of any state resides in its villages, it is in the cities where the dreams and aspirations of citizens are realised. With this vision, urban development has been placed at the heart of the state’s priorities. He claimed that the cities across Uttarakhand are now advancing steadily in areas such as sanitation, road infrastructure, water supply, and public welfare. The CM also highlighted the rapid transformation in the state’s urban profile, observing that the urban population, which stood at around 16 per cent in 2001, has now risen to over 36 per cent. At the time of state formation, Uttarakhand had only 63 urban local bodies and Dehradun was the sole Municipal Corporation. Today, 107 urban local bodies and 11 Municipal Corporations are actively working to enhance urban living and provide improved facilities to citizens.

Dhami further stated that the budget for the Urban Development Department, which was a modest Rs 55 crores at the time of statehood, has now expanded to over Rs 1,300 crores. Over the past two and a half decades, cities have not only energised the state’s economy but have also created vast opportunities for employment and self-employment. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inclusive development mantra, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’, for propelling India towards new heights of progress. Through the Swachh Bharat Mission, a culture of cleanliness has taken root in lakhs of cities, towns, and Nagar across the country. The AMRUT scheme has bolstered urban infrastructure, including water supply, sewerage systems, and green spaces. The Smart City Mission is integrating technology with civic amenities to model ideal urban development, while the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has enabled lakhs of poor families to own pucca homes.

Dhami reiterated that the state government is committed to steering Uttarakhand’s urban development in a new direction. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, solid waste management and sanitation are being reinforced in every city. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to ensure that the benefits of public welfare schemes such as the Smart City Mission, Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana (For street venders), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, AMRUT Mission, Open Defecation Free campaign, and Legacy Waste Management reach every citizen. He announced that for the first time in the state, 115 Urban Health and Wellness Centres are being established in 52 local bodies at a cost of Rs 82.5 crores and that they are aimed at providing accessible healthcare to poor families in urban areas.

The CM further shared that a Sewerage Treatment Plant is being constructed in Kashipur, alongside a modern treatment facility under the Solid Waste Management Project. The Industrial Hub Project, with an investment of Rs 1,100 crores, and the Aroma Park Project, costing Rs 100 crores, are also being implemented in the region to generate employment and strengthen the local economy.

Rajya Sabha Member and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, MLA Trilok Singh Cheema, Mayor Kashipur Deepak Bali, Secretary Urban Development Nitesh Kumar Jha, District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauriya, SSP Manikant Mishra were among those present at the event.