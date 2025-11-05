BJP leader Ravindra Jugran seeks issue of domicile certificates again

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Nov: BJP leader Ravindra Jugran, commenting on the Silver Jubilee Year of Uttarakhand’s formation, said today that the state was created to address the “mountain-like problems of the mountains”. However, since the day the system of issuing Permanent Residence Certificates began, the issue of Domicile (Original Residence) Certificates was stopped — even though no official government order has ever been issued to discontinue them.

Ravindra Jugran said that every citizen residing within the geographical boundaries of Uttarakhand has the right to obtain a Domicile Certificate if they fulfil the prescribed criteria, and similarly, those who meet the criteria for a Permanent Residence Certificate should be issued one.

He further stated that, during this Silver Jubilee Year of Uttarakhand’s formation, the government should immediately make arrangements to issue domicile certificates to all eligible individuals.

Jugran emphasised that the movement for the creation of Uttarakhand was not only for statehood but also a movement for identity, and therefore, the system for issuing Domicile (Original Residence) Certificates should be implemented without delay.