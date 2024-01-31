U’chal University signs MoU with Osaka Metropolitan University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 30 Jan: Uttaranchal University today signed an MoU with Osaka Metropolitan University, Japan.

Chancellor Jitender Joshi welcomed the resource person, Dr Yoshihiro Nakajima, Dean, School of Economics, Osaka Metropolitan University, with a bouquet and memento. Ankita Joshi, Pro-Chancellor, reiterated the importance of such collaborations for the future of academia.

In his welcome address, Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna, Pro-Vice Chancellor, assured all possible support for any future collaborations. Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi, Vice[1]Chancellor, also shared his opinion on internationalisation and discussed the various academic and research proposals for mutual benefit of UU and OMU. Prof (Dr) SS Sehgal, Vice-President, also extended his warm welcome to the resource person.

The School of Liberal Arts also held a transformative workshop on ‘Innovative Approaches to Cultivate from Global Education’, today. The workshop resonated with the collective enthusiasm of, both, students and faculty members from the School of Liberal Arts, all of whom eagerly gathered to absorb insights from Nakajima. His expertise brought a global perspective to the discussion, emphasising the cultivation of abilities and creativity as pivotal elements for deriving optimal outcomes from global education.

Nakajima delved into the dynamic interplay between education and the global landscape, advocating innovative approaches to ensure students are well[1]equipped to thrive in an ever[1]evolving world. He emphasised the need for nurturing a holistic skill set, combining adaptability and creativity to harness the true potential of global education.

Prof (Dr) Shravan Kumar, in-charge, Office of International Affairs, proposed the vote of thanks. The event was executed by Dr Reeta Rautela, HoD, SLA, and moderated by Ashutosh Sharma, Assistant Professor, SLA.