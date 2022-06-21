U’khand also witnesses protests over Agnipath, Doon on high alert

Dehradun, 18 Jun: Uttarakhand was no exception in respect of countrywide protests over Agnipath scheme announced by the Union Government as in several parts of the state, protests were seen over this scheme. As a result, the Police force has been put on high alert in Dehradun and Haridwar in particular, while some arrests were made in Roorkee over rumours of arson in Roorkee Railway Station. Haridwar Police has also increased vigilance. Alert has been issued in Haridwar after the lathi charge incident in Haldwani. In view of the possibility of stopping the train and demonstration in many areas of the district, special vigilance is in place. There is also a high police alert in Dehradun. Protests were reported from different districts of Uttarakhand over Agnipath scheme including in Dehradun, Haridwar and Haldwani.

In Roorkee, a video was being circulated claiming arson at Roorkee Railway Station whereas in reality the video was not related to Uttarakhand at all. As a result, this created panic in the Police Force which rushed to the Railway Station only to find out that it was a rumour. Police have launched an inquiry while making precautionary arrest of two persons for sharing the video. Those arrested are reported to be from some academies or coaching centres. Police is interrogating both. The intelligence department had received information about the activities of some youth in Narsan. Heavy deployment of Police Force was seen today in and around Dehradun Railway Station even as some trains particularly those passing through Bihar have been cancelled. Puja and Upasana Express running between Rishikesh and Howrah were cancelled today. The passengers arriving at Dehradun Railway Stations were being interrogated by the Police before being allowed to move further.

Today, police force was also deployed from Roorkee to Narsan on the information of protest against Agnipath scheme. The police had information about the demonstration at Gur Mandi in Narsan. Due to which the police force was deployed here, but no one reached for the demonstration.