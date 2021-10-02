U’khand becoming popular destination to shoot films: Satpal Maharaj

Mumbai, 2 Oct: Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand Satpal Maharaj, while interacting with the producers and directors associated with the film industry in a programme organised in Mumbai on Friday, said that many attractive facilities were being provided in Uttarakhand under the film policy. The government was constantly working to facilitate and develop more and more infrastructure for the producers and directors aspiring to come for their film projects in Uttarakhand. He added that Uttarakhand was rapidly emerging as a popular filming destination for the film industry.

Producer and directors associated with about 33 production houses were present in the programme to meet the Tourism Minister and his team at the event organised in Mumbai.

Leading Film Production houses like Dharma Productions, Mahesh Kothari, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Balaji Telefilms, Bhansali Productions, Endemol Shine India, Jio Studios, Salman Khan Ventures, MX Player, Rajshree Productions were represented at the meeting.

The objective of the meeting was to promote Uttarakhand as an ideal destination for film shooting. The Tourism Minister told during the meeting that Man Vs Wild was also shot in Uttarakhand where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen with Bear Grylls.

Maharaj said that Uttarakhand had always been included in attractive creative destinations due to beautiful mountains, rivers, beautiful views, architecture. Film stars were constantly turning to Uttarakhand to shoot in the panoramic and beautiful plains of the mountain. The government was working relentlessly to make Uttarakhand the world’s favourite film destination.

The tourist places of Devbhoomi Corbett National Park, Rishikesh, Ranikhet and Mussoorie were the major centres of attraction for shooting. Not only this, the interest of devotees was increasing in the pilgrimage sites like Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in the Char Dhams of Uttarakhand.

Secretary Tourism Dilip Jawalkar claimed that there was immense potential for film shooting in Uttarakhand. The state would welcome producers and directors to shoot and shoot exclusively in offbeat destinations in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand had been attracting famous Bollywood filmmakers since the eighties and nineties.

On this occasion, President of Film Producers Guild Nitin Ahuja, Additional Director of Tourism Department Vivek Chauhan, Senior Research Officer Surendra Singh Samant, Nodal Officer / Joint Director of Uttarakhand Film Development Council KS Chauhan, Actress Himani Shivpuri, Chitrashi Rawat, Roop Durgapal were amongst those present.