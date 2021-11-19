U’khand students need better counseling facilities: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Nov: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) said today that better career counseling facilities should be made available to the students living in marginal and remote areas of Uttarakhand at the village, block and tehsil levels.

In the month of December, the Governor will inaugurate a two-day career counseling festival for the students of classes 11 and 12 from Didihat and will interact directly with the students.

Today, Governor Singh held a meeting in this regard at Raj Bhawan and gave necessary instructions to the foundation and officials related to the festival. In future, career counseling festivals will be organised in every tehsil of the state.

This career counseling festival organised by the Pithoragarh district administration and social organisation Gorkela Foundation will be conducted by the District Forest Officer, Chief Development Officer, District Education Officer, Deputy Collector of Didihat and President of the Foundation.

The Governor said that the talented people of Uttarakhand are bringing laurels to the state all over the world. Despite facing the challenges of difficult geographical and disaster-prone conditions of Uttarakhand, its residents are at prestigious positions in every sector in the country and abroad. The Governor said the time has come for the successful people of the state to give proper guidance and encouragement to the students living in the remote hill areas. Young IAS, IPS officers, journalists, doctors and other administrative officers should guide the needy students at the tehsil and village level in remote areas on achieving success.

Gorkela Foundation President Shreyasthi Manoj Gorkela, Deputy Advocate General, Supreme Court, Manoj Gorkela and other officials of the Foundation were also present at the meeting.