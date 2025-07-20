UKPSC selects 284 candidates in 1st half of 2025

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 18 Jul: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has successfully selected 284 candidates across various departments between January and June 2025, marking a significant stride in the state’s recruitment landscape. Commission Secretary Girdhari Singh Rawat today claimed that the Commission has consistently adhered to scheduled recruitment processes while maintaining transparency and efficiency, with selections including 7 candidates for Assistant Planner/Architect in the Urban Development Department, 76 for Draftsman, 12 for Assistant Professor in Botany, 20 in Physics, and 20 in History under the Higher Education Department. Additionally, 136 candidates have also been appointed to Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer posts in the Uttarakhand Secretariat, UKPSC, and Revenue Board, while 13 posts across Dr RS Tolia Uttarakhand Administrative Academy, State Property Department, and Home Department were also filled.

While the Commission prepares for upcoming examinations in 2025, it would have to be mindful of the procedural oversight concerns that emerged from past legal encounters. In recent years, the UKPSC has faced judicial interventions over irregularities in paper-setting and leak incidents, leading to the cancellation of examinations and necessitating re-examinations in some cases. The courts had directed stringent improvements in internal processes and greater accountability, prompting systemic reforms within the organisation. These past episodes have sharpened public and legal scrutiny on every stage of the recruitment cycle.

According to the current calendar, the preliminary examination for the Uttarakhand Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination-2025 was held on 29 June. The Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Examination-2024 for the Advocate General’s Office is set for 27 July, followed by the preliminary examination for the Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination-2023 on 31 August. The main examinations include Review Officer (Accounts) and Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) Examination-2024 on 3rd and 4th September, Combined State Lower Subordinate Service Examination-2024 on 13th and 14th September, and Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Examination-2024 for the State Election Commission on 25 and 26 September.

Further scheduled are the District Sports Officer Examination-2025 on 2 November and the Forest Department’s Assistant Conservator of Forest, Forest Range Officer, and Logging Officer Examination-2025 from 24 to 28 November. The calendar concludes with the main examination for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination-2025 from 6 to 9 December.

Officials emphasise that efforts have been made to prevent procedural lapses and ensure fairness, with the Commission working closely with legal advisors to keep recruitment compliant with judicial directives. Stakeholders have welcomed these proactive steps, hoping that the institution maintains its credibility in delivering merit-based appointments under rigorous oversight.