Uttaranchal Varsity placed among Top Global University Rankings

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Jul: With the announcement of the World University Real Impact Rankings 2025, a sense of accomplishment swept across Uttaranchal University. The university has achieved remarkable recognition by securing first place in India and second place globally in the category of Empowerment-Based Management and Cost-Benefit Management. Further, it attained the eighth position globally in the Funding for Sustainability category. Adding to its accolades, Uttaranchal University earned 122nd rank among the Top 150 Innovative Universities Worldwide, a testament to its commitment to innovation, real-world impact, and excellence in higher education.

The WURI rankings assess universities based on their actual contributions to society, with a particular emphasis on creative and innovative practices in research and education. WURI evaluates institutions across 16 categories, including Student Support and Engagement, Entrepreneurial Spirit, Industrial Application, Ethics and Integrity, and many others. Each category is scored on Innovativeness, Implementability and Impact.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi presented the university’s rank list to President Jitender Joshi, highlighting how WURI’s global evaluation system recognises forward-thinking and socially impactful institutions. Prof Buddhi noted that these rankings reflect the university’s progressive approach to quality education and research.

President Joshi congratulated Prof Rajesh Singh, Director, Research and Innovation, and his team for their continued excellence and dedication. “This global recognition is not only a proud moment for Uttaranchal University but also for Uttarakhand and the nation. Competing alongside global giants like Harvard University, University of Oxford, Stanford University, Arizona State University, University of Cambridge, Aalto University, and IITs from India, USA, Europe, Australia and securing top ranks is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Uttaranchal University has been recognised in the WURI global rankings, reinforcing its position as a leader in delivering impactful, innovative, and quality education on the world stage.

On this occasion, Vice President Ankita Joshi, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Registrar Dr Anuj Kumar Rana, Prof Anita Gehlot, Rajesh Deorari, along with faculty members of the University were also present.