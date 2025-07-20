Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat reviews TB Elimination Prog in Thalisain

Garhwal Post Bureau

Thalisain/Pauri Garhwal, 18 Jul: Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat undertook a comprehensive visit to various parts of Pauri Garhwal district today, participating in multifaceted programmes that focused on health, organisational development, and environmental protection. His interactions infused new energy and direction into the region’s ongoing developmental efforts.

During his visit, Dr Rawat inspected the Sub-District Hospital in Thalisain, where he reviewed the progress of the TB Elimination Campaign. He directed health officials to ensure concrete ground-level action to make Uttarakhand TB-free by 2025. He emphasised the need to increase the number of Nikshay Mitras (TB care supporters) under the Prime Minister’s TB-Free India Campaign. Dr Rawat also interacted with patients and conducted a thorough review of hospital facilities.

Following this, the Minister participated in tree plantation programmes at Government Degree College Thalisain and Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry, Bharsar. He planted saplings of various species and motivated the youth to actively participate in environmental conservation.

In organisational meetings held at Thalisain and Chiplaghat Pabo, Dr Rawat engaged with BJP workers on strengthening the party at the grassroots, strategising for upcoming elections, and addressing public concerns. He urged workers to take government schemes and achievements to every household and reinforce the party’s base at the booth level.

Dr Rawat stated that the progress of development works in the region will be continuously reviewed, and decisions will be taken in alignment with the people’s expectations.

The programme was attended by Chief Medical Officer Tamta, the SDM, Block Development Officer, Block Education Officer, BJP Mandal President Anand Negi, former Mandal President Surendra Singh Negi, Dileep Singh, Bam Singh, Jagdish Mumbai, Ranjit Negi, Surendra Singh, and a large number of party workers and local villagers.