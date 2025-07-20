CBSE hosts Orientation on Entrance Exams & Career Pathways at DIS, Riverside Campus.

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Jul: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted a comprehensive Orientation Programme on Entrance Exams and Career Pathways for Principals and Counsellors at Doon International School, Riverside Campus, Paundha, tody. The event brought together education leaders and experts to discuss critical insights into competitive examinations and evolving career options for students.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by the Principal, Ajith Jacob, followed by a keynote address delivered by Manish Agarwal, Regional Officer–CBSE, Dehradun Region. He emphasised the growing importance of structured career counselling and the pivotal role of educators in guiding students.

Meenu Arora, Director – Private Schools, Medhavi Professional Services, presented an in-depth overview of CUET 2025, highlighting its latest changes, application process, and examination updates. The session also covered the significance of CUET in shaping academic futures.

An engaging address by Thomas John, AVP – Student & Counsellor Success, Medhavi Professional Services, provided a panoramic view of entrance exams and admissions across diverse academic domains in India. From engineering via JEE and architecture via NATA to medicine, law, and design through NID, CLAT, and others—each stream’s pathways were systematically explored.

The programme also included focused discussions on admissions to armed forces, STEM research, sports & physical education, and other niche fields, along with an overview of timelines and specific requirements.

The participants delved into best practices for integrating career guidance in schools, followed by a Q&A session, a learning assessment, and the vote of thanks.

The event concluded with a networking lunch, leaving attendees empowered with actionable insights to better support students’ academic and professional journeys.