Unenlightened Decision

Use of the word Sanatan instead of ‘Hindu’ was meant to centre the belief system on the Indian civilisational experience rather than the way ‘outsiders’ described it. In philosophical terms, Sanatan would mean an acceptance and understanding of all that comprises reality. That cannot, therefore, exclude anything or anybody. All creatures on Earth are ‘Jeevatmas’, have a soul that is on the eternal journey towards ‘Moksha’. This is why Indian rituals require offerings to be made to other creatures – the crow, the cow, the dog, the tree, etc.

It comes as a surprise, therefore, that the guardians of Sanatan temples should adopt discriminatory principles towards ‘jeevatamas’ regarding entry. Idiosyncratic rules in individual temples rooted in traditions are understandable – wear only lungis, or shave the head, and so on. But excluding people because of their particular faith stream or social status is unacceptable and non-Sanatani. Orthodoxy, at one time, kept out those classed as ‘untouchables’ and that practice was rightly abolished. Now, it seems, a new form of exclusion is being introduced in arbitrary and, if examined closely, even unconstitutional fashion – by none other than a government constituted body.

On Tuesday, the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Chairman, Hemant Dwivedi, while announcing SOPs for visits to the Badri-Kedar temples and other shrines, declared that those belonging to ‘other religions’ would have to submit affidavits declaring their ‘Sanatani’ affiliation. Mention was made of actress Sara Ali Khan in this regard, as she has been a constant visitor to Uttarakhand’s temples since she acted in the movie, Kedarnath, in 2017.

Why should someone who has been on a spiritual journey of self-discovery for long need to deny her ancestral faith so that she may attain the darshan of Baba Kedar and Badrinath? Do those who took this decision not know that Adi Shankracharya was provided darshan and enlightenment by Mahadev on the Manikarnika ghat of Varanasi in the guise of a ‘Chandal’, someone who at that time was considered outside the ‘system’, just as non-Sanatanis are being targeted now? If the basic concept is that all is Sanatan, then why should anybody have to submit an affidavit?

Hopefully, Sara Ali Khan will not be deterred by any of this nonsense. If she is denied entry, she should offer prayers from outside the periphery and the site will come to be known as ‘Sara Sthal’ – a continuation of the spiritual evolution of the Himalayas. Who knows how Mahadev and Bhagwan Vishnu may choose to bless her!