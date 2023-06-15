Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand, public dialogue held by expert committee in Delhi

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 14 Jun: A public dialogue program was organized with migrant Uttarakhand intellectuals, social workers and journalists at the Constitution Club, New Delhi, by the expert committee constituted for the examination and implementation of the Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand. During this, the committee came to know about the views and intentions of the people through public dialogue.

Migrant Uttarakhandis, intellectuals, social workers and journalists appreciated the decision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with regard to UCC and urged for its early implementation. Discussions have been held with all the stakeholders of the Uniform Civil Code in the state of Uttarakhand. The sub-committees of various religions, communities, all tribal groups, stakeholders and sections of the state have consulted and received suggestions in this regard.

A meeting has also been held with the chairman/members of state-level commissions of Uttarakhand and all political parties in this regard and their valuable suggestions have been obtained. So far, a total of 51 meetings, 37 district-level meetings in 13 districts of the state and 03 huge public dialogue programs have been organized by the expert committee in Nainital, Dehradun and Delhi. More than 2 lakh suggestions/opinions have been received in it.

It is noteworthy that the state of Uttarakhand is the first state in the country that has committed to implementing the Uniform Civil Code.

On this occasion, for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state of Uttarakhand, the chairman of the committee formed by the Uttarakhand government, Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai, Member of Expert Committee Justice (Retd) Pramod Kohli, Shatrughan Singh, IAS (Retd), Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor, Doon University, Manu Goud, Social Worker and Secretary Ajay Mishra were present.