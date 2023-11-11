UPES School of Modern Media hosts 2nd edition of ‘Chalchitra International Film Fest’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Nov: The UPES School of Modern Media’s second edition of the much-awaited Chalchitra International Film Festival has successfully concluded. The 2023 edition of Chalchitra welcomed a diverse array of entries from across the globe, showcasing the transformative power of smartphone filmmaking and digital content creation. Demonstrating the evolving landscape of filmmaking, the two-day film festival attracted a total of 170 submissions from India and foreign countries like Oman, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Canada.

From compelling documentaries and creative non-fiction to fascinating short fiction and experimental films, the event served as a global platform for emerging talent in the world of digital filmmaking. To recognise the talent and their contributions to the digital film industry, Chalchitra also featured various awards like Best Documentary Film, Best Short Fiction, Best in India (Documentary), Best in India (Fiction short film), Best in UPES, Best Editing, Best Script, Best Cinematography, among others.

While the title of Best Documentary Film was bagged by budding filmmaker Hamed Jalal Al Shahab from Oman, the title of Best Short Fiction and Best in UPES was awarded to Indian filmmakers Gaurav Pati and Aditya Negi, respectively. Chalchitra is a celebration of creative storytelling and digital cinema, uniting up-and-coming talent from all over the world and reaffirming its place as one of the leading events for upcoming filmmakers.