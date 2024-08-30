UPES to launch RISE Centre for Research in Sustainability & ESG

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 Aug: UPES, in collaboration with Aspire Circle, will launch its RISE (Research on Impact, Sustainability, and ESG) Centre, a pioneering initiative dedicated to advancing research and education in sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact on 21 September. The Centre and will strive to equip current and future leaders with the knowledge and skills required to drive impactful change in their organisations and communities.

The RISE Centre aims to become a global leader in developing innovative solutions to address the pressing challenges of climate change, carbon neutrality, and sustainable development. It seeks to empower individuals with a deep understanding of sustainability and ESG principles, enabling them to lead Net Zero transitions, promote circularity, and balance risk, return, and impact. Committed to a future where economic growth aligns with environmental responsibility, the RISE Centre focuses on advancing sustainable impact through cutting-edge research, education, and industry collaboration.

As part of the flagship initiatives of the RISE Centre, UPES in collaboration with Mahindra University and Aspire Circle is also set to launch the ESG, Sustainability, and Impact Specialist Program (ISP), an Executive Education initiative uniquely tailored to train future Chief Impact Officers, equipping mid to senior-level professionals with the practical skills needed to lead the impact economy in corporations, banks, financial institutions, and non-profits. This comprehensive program will include 20 thematic sessions, over 50 caselets, and four detailed global and Indian case studies, providing participants with hands-on experience to design, build, scale, and manage impact-driven projects.

The ISP program, targeting professionals aged 35-60 years, will be divided into two parts. The first part will be held at UPES, Dehradun, from 19-21 September 2024, and the second part at Mahindra University, Hyderabad, from 28-30 November 2024. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate jointly signed by Aspire Circle, Mahindra University, and UPES. This program is particularly suited for corporate executives in ESG, risk, sustainability, and impact roles, as well as professionals in the banking, finance, and investment sectors, CSR experts, policy developers, and individuals seeking a transition to the impact sector.

Dr Ram Sharma, Vice Chancellor of UPES, states, “At UPES, we are committed to being a hub for innovation and research, and the launch of the RISE Centre marks a significant step in this direction. The RISE Centre will drive impactful solutions for sustainability and ESG challenges, leading our efforts on climate change and sustainable development. We are excited to partner with Aspire Circle for the RISE Centre and Mahindra University for the Impact Specialist Programme (ISP), as we share a common vision of creating a future where economic growth is aligned with environmental responsibility. Together we aim to equip professionals with the skills to drive meaningful change in their organisations and communities.”

Amit Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Aspire Impact, creator of the program, emphasises that it can be characterised as, “Of the Practitioners, By the Practitioners, For the Practitioners”. He said, “We took 4+ years to put together this program, to prepare leaders for the imminent Impact Economy and future Chief Impact Officers. We believe that the Chief Impact Officers need their rightful place in the C-Suite, own the ESG, Sustainability & Impact agendas, own the NetZero transition, Carbon Neutrality targets and Circularity mission; and lead Risk-Return-Impact optimisation for the company.”

Dr Anirban Ghosh, Professor and Head Centre for Sustainability, Mahindra University adds, “India is at a critical juncture where the need for ESG, sustainability, and impact leadership is more pressing than ever. As we navigate the complex challenges of climate change, social equity, and responsible governance, it is essential to cultivate a cadre of leaders and specialists who can drive meaningful change. This program is designed to equip professionals with the skills and insights needed to lead in these areas, ensuring that India is not only a participant but a leader in the global sustainability movement. Mahindra University is proud to partner in offering this course.”

Enrolment for the inaugural cohort of the ISP program is now open for senior and mid-level professionals interested in advancing their careers and leading the charge in the impact economy.