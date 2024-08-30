Writing is a passion for me: Dr Atul Sharma

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Aug: Popular Hindi poet from Dehradun, Dr Atul Sharma stated on Tuesday that literature and writing is not a hobby for him but a fundamental need. He stated this during a conversation with Dr Sushil Upadhyay and senior journalist Vipin Baniyal at an event hosted by Doon Library and Research Centre, yesterday, on the theme, “Vidhayein Anek Aur Lekhak Ek (Many Genres and One Writer)”.

During the conversation, Sharma asserted that his life has faced a diversity of experiences and because of this he was able to write 40 books in different genres.

In response to a question, Dr Atul Sharma, shared with the audience that he has so far published two very popular book-series and seven volumes of poetry including ‘Thakti Nahi Kavita’, ‘Bina Darwaza Ka Samay’, ‘Nadi Ek Lambi Kavita’, Jan-Geeton Ka Vaatavaran’, ‘Seenche Neev’, etc. In addition, he has also penned novels like ‘Jawab Daawa’, ‘Drishya Adrishya’, ‘Nanu Ki Kahani’ and two book-series, ‘Wah Re Bachpan’, in which he has penned childhood memoirs of eighty people. He also shared that, along with this, he has also edited five books on the entire literature of great freedom fighter and national poet, his father Shriram Sharma Prem. These have been co-edited also by Rekha Sharma and Ranjana Sharma (his sisters).

Responding to Dr Sushil Upadhyay’s questions, Dr Sharma also shared that he also participated in the movement for statehood and had written several folk songs in this connection. These folk songs had become very popular during the statehood movement and are still popular among people. One such popular song was the iconic ‘Chheen Ke Lenge Uttarakhand’. He reminded that he had also lent support to the save rivers campaign and had penned a very popular song in this regard, titled ‘Nadi Tu Behati Rehna’.

In response to a question by Vipin Baniyal regarding plays written by him, Dr Sharma shared that he has published a book of plays, titled Unnees Natak (Nineteen Plays), so far, besides writing songs for several plays over the past many years.

At the beginning of the programme, a recital of some select poems penned by Dr Shama was also held. The poems were recited by Ranjana Sharma. Dr Sharma also shared information about his autobiography, “Doon Jo Bachpan Me Dekha”. Many of his articles have also been published. Chandrashekhar Tiwari, Programme Associate of Doon Library and Research Centre, welcomed the gathering at the beginning of the programme. Sundar Singh Bisht helped in arranging this programme.

On this occasion, three audio videos were also shown to the audience which included memories of Rajiv Lochan Sah, Prof DR Purohit and Sushma Mishra about Dr Atul Sharma.

Responding to the questions of the audience, Dr Atul said that writing is not his hobby but a necessity and passion for him.

On this occasion, many writers, litterateurs, readers, theatre artists, etc., including Rekha Sharma, Sundar Singh Bisht, Pradeep Dabral, Surendra Kumar, Ravindra Jugran, Dard Garhwali, Harsh Mani Bhatt, Naresh Dobriyal, Jagmohan Singh Negi and Pradeep Kukreti were among those present.