USDMA conducts training program for capacity building of nodal officers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jul: Training programs for capacity building of disaster nodal officers of various departments, are being conducted daily in the Secretariat by disaster management experts of Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

In the same sequence, on the second day of training on Tuesday, disaster nodal officers of various departments were informed by experts of USDMA about the Sachet app, resource mapping, forecasting system, API linking, odd hour strategy, use of new technology in disaster management, etc. This training program is being conducted daily for capacity building of disaster nodal officers of various departments.

On this occasion, USDMA expert Dr Pooja Rana, System expert Amit Sharma, GIS expert Rohit Kumar, USDMA expert Dr Mani, Tandrila Sarkar and disaster nodal officers of various departments were present.