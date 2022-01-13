Uttaranchal University achieves NAAC A+ Grade

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Jan: Uttaranchal University has received A+ Grade from the National Accreditation and Assessment Council of UGC.

This was disclosed at a press conference, today, by University Chancellor Jitender Joshi and Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna.

Chancellor Joshi attributed this achievement to the teachers, researchers, staffs and students of the university.

He recalled that the university was established in 2012 with the passage of the Uttaranchal University Act by the Legislature of Uttarakhand. It was registered as a UGC 2F university within a year of its founding on 10 April, 2013. Subsequently it became the first private university of Uttarakhand to secure a place in the UGC 129(B) list which brought in at par with government universities in the context of receiving financial grants for research projects from UGC.

Around 30 institutions from Uttarakhand applied for NAAC. As per the information available from the NAAC Website, none of the universities with the exception of Uttaranchal University has achieved NAAC A+ Grade.

Joshi disclosed that Uttaranchal University applied for a NAAC visit on 14 December, 2020, while the SSR was filed for the same on 2 March, 2021. NAAC set up a seven member team for physical inspection of the university, which visited from 4 to 6 January. The university was judged by various rules and standards as prescribed by the apex assessment body. Joshi stated that the University met the expectations of the NAAC Team on all the standards, which eventually culminated in the A+ Grade.

He expressed delight that this accomplishment has not only placed Uttaranchal University among the top notch universities of the country but also contributed to the enhancement of Uttarakhand’s image in the sphere of higher education.