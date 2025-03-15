Uttaranchal University Librarian receives ‘SATKAL National Librarian Award 2024’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

New Delhi, 13 Mar: Dr Ramveer Tanwar, University Librarian at Uttaranchal University, was honoured with the prestigious ‘SATKAL National Librarian Award 2024’ at the India International Centre, here. The award was presented during the inaugural ceremony of the READ Summit 2025 – Role of Libraries in Community Development.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr Tanwar dedicated the award to the library’s commitment to fostering knowledge and literacy. He extended heartfelt thanks to Uttaranchal University’s leadership, including Jitender Joshi, President; Ankita Joshi, Vice President; Prof Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor; Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, pro Vice-Chancellor; his colleagues; and his family for their unwavering support.

Dr Tanwar also appreciated the Satinder Kaur Ramdev Memorial Trust, SATKAL President Prof Jagtar Singh, and the award committee for this recognition. He reaffirmed his dedication to enhancing libraries as vital hubs for learning and community development.