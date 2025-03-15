Holi’s Colours & Beatles Ashram Chants – Sacred Celebration at Parmarth Niketan IYF

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RISHIKESH, 13 Mar: A very special visit for World Peace prayers and meditation followed by a divine concert took place as part of the fifth day of the International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan. Participants and presenters from across the globe gathered at the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram, popularly known as the Beatles Ashram, to immerse themselves in its sacred energy. Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati led the gathering in meditation and prayers at this historic site, where Maharishi Mahesh Yogi once lived, practiced, and taught Transcendental Meditation. The ashram was also home for some time to the world-famous Beatles.

During the visit, participants were blessed by Swami Chidanand’s divine chanting and singing, as well as the Sadhvi’s guided meditation, culminating in a heartfelt pledge for World Peace and environmental preservation.

“You only see holes in other people when you aren’t whole,” said Swami Chidanand Saraswati. “If we are one family, we must take care of the planet,” he continued. “If any part of our family isn’t happy, we are not happy. The planet is suffering. We must take care of the planet. In the name of love, become green yoga ambassadors. Inspire those you touch and teach. There is no Planet B. Love is all there is. There can be a Plan A and a Plan B but there is no Planet B.”

Sadhvi Bhagawati added, “True peace begins within. When we cultivate inner stillness, we become vessels of love, harmony, and positive change in the world. Every breath, every action, and every intention has the power to heal not only ourselves, but the planet we call home.”

The gathering continued with a powerful prayer ceremony, followed by a special concert by Radhika Das, a renowned London-based Kirtan artist and Bhakti Yoga teacher.

In the spirit of this unity and commitment to a better world, Swami and Sadhvi, along with the global IYF family, honoured this sacred gathering by planting dozens of Rudraksha trees—symbolising their dedication to a greener and more sustainable future for all.

After this, the festival of Holi was celebrated with immense joy and devotion at Parmarth Niketan. Participants gathered at the Aarti Ghat to celebrate Holi with vibrant, eco-friendly colours and fragrant flowers, symbolising love, unity, and renewal. Laughter, dance, and the joyful smearing of colours filled the air as international yoga enthusiasts, spiritual leaders, and guests from across the world immersed themselves in the magic of this ancient festival. Everyone present took a sacred dip in the holy waters of Mother Ganga, embracing its purifying and rejuvenating essence. The air resonated with the sound of devotional chants and Holi songs, blending the divine with the celebratory.

In the evening, the Ganga Aarti included a fusion of Sanskrit, Hindi and Hebrew as the music traditions blended together to uplift everyone’s soul and spirit. The International Music of Peace Concert with Gil Ron Shama and his band from Israel and the Middle East filled the atmosphere with soul-stirring melodies, ecstatic love and oneness.

The day began with a special Kundalini Yoga Sadhana class by Gurushabd Singh Khalsa. Dr Yogesh Vishvketu, a renowned yoga teacher and co-founder of Akshi Yogashala, led a session blending Kundalini Yoga, Pranayama, and yoga philosophy, seamlessly merging traditional practices with modern wellness. Dasa Das, a spiritual teacher and practitioner known for his work in Bhakti Yoga and Kirtan, led an empowering and awakening Kundalini session with his soulful chanting and musical performances, inspiring spiritual growth and inner peace. Jhanavi Claire Missingham, an internationally recognised yoga teacher and spiritual guide, then offered a serene Gita-Vinyasa session, focusing on intention and mindfulness, rooted in her expertise in Kundalini Yoga, Tantric philosophy, and meditation. The morning concluded with a peaceful sunrise sacred chanting on the banks of Mother Ganga, led by Sudhanshu Sharma and other talented musicians including Vinod Joshi on tabla, a Parmarth Niketan Acharya, came together for a restorative sound bath journey to OM session, creating such spiritual energy, creating a deeply spiritual experience filled with harmonious vibrations.

After a refreshing tea and snack break, participants came together for an energising alignment in Asana and Pranayama session led by Adil Palkhivala, a seasoned yoga teacher and wellness coach specialising in Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa, and Ayurveda. This was followed by the eagerly awaited Lila Yoga in Asanas and Life workshop, presented by Erica Kaufman, a well-respected yoga teacher and wellness coach, who explored the art and science of weaving yoga into everyday lives and communities.

Following a nourishing brunch, participants were recharged and ready to immerse themselves in a transformative Yoga and Hypnotherapy session with Sianna Sherman, where she guided students to manifest their lives with grace, joy, and ease. The day continued with Dr Padmanayani Gadhi Raju, a renowned spiritual teacher, wellness expert, and practitioner of Ayurveda and Yoga, offering profound insights into holistic well-being. The Sacred Sound Stage with a soul-soothing restorative sound bath journey led by Joseph Schmidlin was filled with powerful vibrations, creating an atmosphere of deep spiritual energy and tranquillity, leaving participants deeply relaxed and connected.

As evening approached, participants gathered on the serene banks of the Ganga for sacred chanting and the world-famous Ganga Aarti with Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati. The sacred ritual, with its glowing lights and divine energy, provided the perfect backdrop for the iconic IYF 2025 group photo, capturing a moment that would forever be etched in the memories of the participants.

This was followed by a sacred Yagna and the divine Ganga Aarti, marking the end of the third-to-last day of IYF.

After the Aarti, International Music of Peace was performed by Gil Ron Shama, filling the atmosphere with soul-stirring melodies.

The evening concluded with a heart-opening Ganga Kirtan led by Simone Glöde, whose powerful chants resonated through the air, deepening the spiritual experience and creating a profound sense of unity and devotion among all.