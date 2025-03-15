Man cheated of Rs 4 lakh in Job Scam, files complaint

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Mar: A man has been cheated of Rs 4 lakh by promising a job abroad. He filed a complaint against a consultancy firm on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, Ravi Rawat has filled a report against a consultancy firm. He stated that Subodh Bhatt, owner of Bhoomika Overseas Consultancy, took the money from him but failed to send him abroad as promised. According to Ravi, he was unemployed and needed a job to support his family. Subodh Bhatt assured him that his agency helps people get jobs in foreign countries. Ravi paid Rs 4 lakh through two cheques and signed an agreement on 28 March 2024, which stated that he would be sent abroad within six months. When the deadline passed with no action, Ravi repeatedly contacted Subodh. Finally, a second contract was signed on 7 November 2024, promising to send him abroad within two and a half months. However, even after this period, nothing happened. When Ravi asked for his money back, Subodh refused. Meanwhile, Ravi’s friends, from whom he had borrowed the money, were demanding repayment, causing him financial and mental stress. The agreement had also mentioned that, if Subodh failed to arrange the job, he would refund the money with interest, but he did not honour this commitment.

Ravi has lodged a complaint at Raipur Police Station. Police said investigations are ongoing in this case.