Minister Joshi arranges for sending mortal remains of accident deceased to their homes

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 13 Mar: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi visited Doon Hospital to check on the injured victims of the Rajpur Road accident and wished them a speedy recovery. Later in the afternoon, he, along with party officials, reached Rajpur and made arrangements to send the mortal remains of the deceased to their native places.
Details of the Deceased: 1. Mansharam, son of Ram Bahadur, resident of Loti Saraya, Ramdinpurwa, Baba Bazar Police Station, Ayodhya District, Uttar Pradesh, Age: 30 years. 2. Ranjit, resident of Loti Saraya, Ramdinpurwa, Baba Bazar Police Station, Ayodhya District, Uttar Pradesh, Age: 35 years. 3. Balkaran, son of Naumilal, resident of Jagjeetpur, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, Age: 40 years. 4. Durgesh, resident of Goria, Rudauli, Faizabad District, Uttar Pradesh.