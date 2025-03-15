CM justifies action as crackdown continues against illegal madrasas

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 13 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reiterated that the government’s campaign against illegal constructions and unauthorised madrasas will continue unabated. During an informal chat with media at an event, today, Dhami affirmed that the government will continue to investigate such cases and take strict action against any illegal construction found.

He asserted that his government is committed to taking action against illegal constructions and encroachments. The government will take cognisance of all complaints received and conduct thorough investigations. This comment comes amidst the ongoing crackdown on illegal madrasas in the state.

Dhami also clarified that action is being taken against illegal madrasas only after verification. No action is being taken against registered madrasas at present.

It may be reminded here that during the past 15 days, over 52 illegally operated madrasas have been sealed. The action, taken on the CM’s directives, saw 12 illegal madrasas sealed in Vikasnagar, Dehradun, and nine in Khatima. Earlier, 31 madrasas across various districts were also sealed in a similar action.

The Udham Singh Nagar district administration’s special squad sealed illegal madrasas operating in the Khatima region along the Nepal border. According to reports, a team was constituted by the District Magistrate on government orders. So far, a total of 52 illegal madrasas have been sealed in Uttarakhand.

The state government claims to be pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against illegal encroachments and is continuing its actions despite strong opposition from some Muslim organisations. The campaign to seal illegal madrasas in Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar districts is ongoing. ADM Pankaj Upadhyay stated that 11 illegal madrasas were identified in Khatima recently, along with the confirmation of three registered madrasas. Nine of these were sealed today. The Uttarakhand Police’s Intelligence wing has gathered information about illegal madrasas on the Nepal border seriously.

The Dehradun district administration once again took strict action and sealed 12 more illegal madrasas in the district yesterday. An administrative team led by Vikasnagar SDM Vinod Kumar sealed 12 illegal madrasas in their pargana area. During the sealing operation, members of Muslim organisations argued with the administrative team. It may be noted here that these illegal madrasas were being run without registration and were identified in a joint survey by the police administration.

Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission Chairperson Geeta Khanna has also welcomed the Dhami government’s action against illegal madrasas, stating that the commission had previously sent a report to the government in this regard. The commission stated that complaints were being received about children being mistreated in these madrasas.

There are over 500 illegal madrasas in Uttarakhand, which have been identified in a government survey report. The action to seal these madrasas is ongoing.