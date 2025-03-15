What a Plight! The Forgotten Letter Box

By Arun Kumar Singhal

In an age when instant messaging, emails, and social media dominate communication, the humble Red-Letter Box has become a relic of the past. What was once an integral part of daily life, a symbol of heartfelt connections, now stands unnoticed, collecting dust instead of letters. This realisation struck me deeply when I recently attended the Vasantotsav (Spring Festival) at the Governor’s House in Dehradun.

As I wandered through the festival, capturing the essence of the vibrant celebrations, I stumbled upon a beautifully painted Letter Box, prominently displayed by the Department of Posts, Uttarakhand. It was a commendable initiative, likely aimed at rekindling the lost art of handwritten letters, particularly among the younger generation. The sight of it evoked nostalgia—a reminder of an era when people eagerly awaited letters from loved ones, penned with care and emotion, rather than the quick, impersonal texts we have become accustomed to.

Speaking for myself, I still use the letterbox, especially on special occasions, to surprise friends and relatives with greeting cards. I take great joy in posting letters, just as I did in my childhood.

Coming back to my observations at the festival—to my dismay, not a single young visitor paid any attention to this once-cherished communication tool. Despite outnumbering the adults, they walked past it without so much as a glance. It was as though this bright red box, which once held messages of love, longing, and important news, was invisible to them. This indifference made me ponder—have we, in our digital rush, completely lost the essence of personal, handwritten communication?

There was a time when writing and receiving letters was an experience in itself. From carefully selecting the paper to composing words that truly conveyed emotions, from walking to the nearest Letter Box, to dropping in an envelope with anticipation – every step had meaning. Letters were treasures, often preserved for years, carrying stories and memories that could be revisited time and again. I still have some letters from my parents, friends, and loved ones as treasured keepsakes, not wanting to part with them even for a handsome price. Contrast that with today’s scenario, where messages are typed in haste, often lacking depth, and deleted just as quickly as they are sent – needless to say, most of them are even emotionless.

The Department of Post’s effort to showcase the Letter Box at such a grand event was indeed praiseworthy. Perhaps their intent was to subtly remind people of a time when patience and personal effort were the essence of communication. Perhaps it was also an attempt to encourage people, especially youngsters, to take a break from excessive screen time and reconnect with the joy of writing.

In an era when digital overload is a growing concern, should we not encourage the younger generation to experience the charm of handwritten letters? This in no way means we should not patronise today’s quick forms of communication. We should, but we must also remember that handwritten letters not only foster better expression but also enhance mindfulness, creativity, and emotional connection. Moreover, they contribute to a healthier lifestyle by substantially reducing screen time. Schools and communities should consider promoting letter-writing activities to rekindle this lost art.

Seeing that ignored Letter Box at the festival was an eye-opener. It made me question – are we so consumed by the fast pace of technology that we no longer value the simple, meaningful ways of communication? Perhaps it’s time we make a conscious effort to revive this tradition, one handwritten letter at a time.

(Arun Kumar Singhal, a resident of Doon, is an economist. He has been a social worker, an author, and a writer specialising in energy and environmental issues.)