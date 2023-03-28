Uttarkashi’s Anubhav Bijalwan qualifies PCS (J) of Delhi in first attempt

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 25 Mar: Anubhav Bijlwan of Uttarkashi district has qualified the PCS (J) examination 2022 conducted by Delhi High Court. What is truly remarkable about his feat is the fact that this success has been achieved by Bijalwan in his very first attempt. He has secured 26th position in the PCS (J) Exam.
It is notable that Anubhav Bijalwan has done his schooling in local schools in district Uttarkashi. He had passed the competitive exam of Common Law Admission Test(CLAT) with distinction and thereafter did his LLB and LLM (Master’s programme) from National Law University, Lucknow. He also appeared for NET competitive exam in the same year and passed the same with merit.
Anubhav gives the credit of his success to the grace of God, cooperation of all family members and guidance of his teachers, and considers his maternal uncle Sudhir Chandra Nautiyal, Director of Industries Department in Uttarakhand as his source of inspiration. Truly, Anubhav has made everyone in Uttarkashi proud of him.