Verification of voters lists crucial: Vinod Chamoli

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Sep: BJP MLA from Dharampur constituency in Dehradun and senior leader Vinod Chamoli today asserted that SIR (Special Investigation Ration) is essential in the state. Addressing the media persons at the BJP State Headquarters today, Chamoli also targeted former Chief Minister Harish Rawat for accepting demographic change. Stressing the point, Chamoli demanded that after the Dhami government’s actions against religious conversion and illegal encroachment helped curb demographic shifts, the next step should be SIR. He also described the situation in Nepal as a challenge to Sanatani traditions in border regions.

While clarifying his earlier statement regarding SIR to journalists, Chamoli expressed that everyone is concerned about the demographic change in the state. Referring to former CM Harish Rawat’s statement, Chamoli remarked that even Rawat now accepts demographic change has occurred in the state. However, he added, Rawat views this through the Congress party’s perspective and attributes more significant changes post-2014. The BJP MLA emphasised that concern over demographic change is not his alone but that of every state resident. Recognising its seriousness, MLAs discussed the matter in the House and referred it to the Select Committee. The BJP leader stated that it is a collective responsibility of all concerned to prevent undue demographic change, as every region possesses its unique culture and traditions. People coming from outside bring their own culture and traditions, naturally impacting the local populace, necessitating our vigilance. There is a need to adopt methods to identify those who have arrived with malicious intent.

Mentioning incidents that emerged in the hills over the past few years, Chamoli stated such occurrences were unheard of before, leading to numerous movements on this issue within five years. This is a matter of concern for us, which is why demographic change is being discussed.

Chamoli stressed that the BJP and the state government are extremely serious about preserving the state’s demography and Sanatani culture. He claimed that Chief Minister Dhami has taken historic steps like enacting a strict anti-conversion law, an anti-riot law, acting against illegal religious encroachments, implementing UCC (Uniform Civil Code), thereby halting attempts at demographic change. Chamoli asserted that he firmly believes that the next step in this direction should be SIR, enabling complete control over people settled illegally in the state.

Responding to a question regarding the situation in Nepal, Chamoli said, being a border state, the state needs to remain vigilant. However, Nepal is the only country that can be officially declared a truly Hindu nation. The current scenario unfolding there, the instability gripping Nepal, also poses a challenge to the entire Sanatan Dharma.