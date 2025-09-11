Mock drill held at Bhatta village ropeway, people rescued from cabins ‘hanging in the air’

By SUNIL SONKER

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 10 Sep: A unique scene of thrill, rescue and relief was seen for some time here on Wednesday. At Bhatta village ropeway, which is usually bustling with tourists, suddenly the sound of sirens started resonating and the agility of the security forces became visible. This was not a real accident, but a pre-planned mock drill, in which the response to a technical fault in the ropeway resulting in tourists getting trapped was practiced with evacuation taking place safely within minutes.



Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Police, Fire Department, Health Department and Municipal Corporation jointly participated in this mock drill. In the exercise, it was assumed that the ropeway had suddenly stopped, and many cabins were stuck in the air, with the passengers trapped. The teams reached the spot under the leadership of SDM, Mussoorie, Rahul Anand. The situation was assessed and the passengers were brought down one by one through ‘rope rescue technique’ in about an hour.



SDM Rahul Anand, Inspector Rajan Singh, 15 NDRF, and SI Ramesh Kumar, ITBP, pointed out that the main objective of the mock drill is to give quick and effective response in times of disaster, to test the coordination and synergy between various departments, as well as to test equipment and resources in real time. The preparedness of the local administration and relief teams is evaluated. It also increases confidence and awareness among tourists and common citizens. Mussoorie is a tourist destination visited by millions of people every year. High-tech systems like ropeways can have technical problems. Therefore, it is their responsibility to be fully prepared for any such emergency.

It is worth noting that in the past years, long operations have had to be conducted to rescue people trapped in ropeways in many states of India. In a hilly state like Uttarakhand, where ropeways are becoming an important part of tourism and local transport, such exercises are necessary from time to time.

Local people and tourists heaved a sigh of relief after seeing this exercise. People said that it is good that the administration is making preparations on such a large scale.