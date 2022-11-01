Veteran journalist Raj Kanwar is no more

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 31 Oct: Veteran journalist from Dehradun, Raj Kanwar passed away today at the age of 92. Raj Kanwar is survived by his wife Ambar Kanwar, daughter Minni Gautam and sons Manav Kanwar and Gagan Kanwar. His daughter Minni Gautam and son Gagan Kanwar live in the US. He is due to be cremated tomorrow at the Lakhi Bagh crematorium. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and many senior journalists and senior citizens have condoled the passing away of Kanwar.

Raj Kanwar was a prolific journalist and writer. He was actively writing till the last days of his life. He wrote articles and reports for many leading publications including Garhwal Post for decades past. Beginning his journey as a journalist for national news agencies from Dehradun, he went on to write regular articles for leading English publications over several decades. He was closely associated with the ONGC and had been commissioned to write the history of the ONGC. This was published as ‘Upstream India’ and was released on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of ONGC in 2006. He later wrote another book on ONGC, titled “ONGC-The Untold Story”. Some of his more popular writing was related to profiling of Dehradun city and about the late Jawaharlal Nehru’s stays in Dehradun before and after independence. His book, titled “Once Upon a Time in Doon” edited by Ruskin Bond was an anthology about Dehradun with a lot of nostalgia. He was currently writing a book, titled “Writer of Obituaries”. Having been a prominent citizen of Doon, he regularly contributed obituaries for Garhwal Post of eminent citizens of Dehradun who passed away.