‘VoW Conversations @ The LaLiT’ featuring Navtej Sarna opens to a full-house

By Harshal Raj Patel

New Delhi, 7 Feb: Valley of Words International Literature and Arts Festival, in collaboration with Young Indians (Yi), organised the first physical event of its tenth edition, ‘Dasham,’ at The Lalit , on Friday.

The session featured former Ambassador to the United States, Dr Navtej Sarna, in conversation with Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Festival Director of Valley of Words. The discussion centred on Dr Sarna’s books: Zafarnama and A Flag to Live and Die For.

Dr Chopra opened the session by emphasizing on the thematic resonance of beginning the festival’s tenth edition with a discussion on Zafarnama, an important text associated with the ‘Dasham’ Granth. Dr Sarna then shared his experience translating the work from Persian to English, highlighting the challenges of preserving both meaning and poetic rhythm while ensuring accessibility to modern readers.

The conversation explored the historical and moral context of Zafarnama, written by Guru Gobind Singh during a period of personal and political adversity. Dr Sarna described the circumstances under which the Guru composed the text, following the loss of his family and companions, and reflected on how the letter asserted moral authority over imperial power. The discussion also touched upon Guru Gobind Singh’s leadership, the idea of fearless resistance, and the formation of the Khalsa as a casteless brotherhood rooted in courage and collective identity. Selected couplets from the text were referenced to illustrate its literary and philosophical depth.

The session subsequently moved onto Dr Sarna’s second book, A Flag to Live and Die For, which traces the historical evolution of the Indian tricolour. He discussed the symbolic role of flags in political movements and nation building, explaining how early nationalist efforts experimented with multiple designs before converging on the present form. The discussion examined the influence of global practices, the incorporation of the charkha during the freedom movement, and later refinements that produced the final tricolour. Dr Sarna emphasised how the flag evolved from a symbol of resistance to one of sovereignty and collective identity, accompanied by formal codes of respect and usage.

The session concluded with an interactive question and answer segment, where participants engaged with themes ranging from Sikh history to the cultural and political significance of the national flag. A vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Amna Mirza marking the successful conclusion of the event.