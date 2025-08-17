Water levels rise in U’khand’s Rivers; authorities on high alerts

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/ Uttarkashi, 16 Aug: Continuous rains in the hills have led to a sharp rise in water levels in the rivers across the state, and this has forced the government and the administration to remain on high alert and be on continuous surveillance in landslide prone areas, in the state and particularly in district Uttarkashi.

In the wake of the recent disaster in Dharali, the government and the administration are taking serious cognisance of the alerts being issued by the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) State Weather Centre. Particular attention is being paid to districts vulnerable to flooding. Notably, the Kheer Ganga River, which wreaked havoc in Dharali on 5 August, has once again shown a sharp rise in water level, indicating heavy rainfall in the upper reaches.

Recent spells of intense rain in Dehradun and other districts have heightened public concern, with even typically dry rivers now in spate. In Dehradun, seasonal streams are reported to be overflowing, and reports have emerged of several cattle being swept away in the waters flowing in the streams, rivers and the seasonal water bodies. Similar conditions have been observed across the state, raising alarm among residents living along riverbanks. The meteorological department has forecast heavy rainfall in several districts over the next 24 hours, posing a significant threat to low-lying and riverside settlements. District administrations have issued advisories urging residents to remain alert, and contingency plans have been drawn up to relocate affected populations should water levels rise further.

This morning, the Kheer Ganga River has recorded a fresh surge in water level, prompting all relief and monitoring teams in Dharali to remain on high alert. In Uttarkashi, the Bhagirathi River has been measured flowing at 1120.96 metres, just three metres below the danger mark. Rainfall in the district was highest at the Uttarkashi headquarters with 24 millimetres, followed by Mori with 18 millimetres.

In Haridwar, the Ganga has been flowing at 292 metres, two metres below the danger level. Although the weather remained more or less clear in Haridwar in the morning, rainfall was reported later in the day. In Rudraprayag, the Alaknanda River has been recorded at 625.70 metres and the Mandakini River at 624.45 metres, both less than two metres below their respective danger levels.

In Chamoli district, the Alaknanda River is reported to be flowing at 953.90 metres, approximately four metres below the danger mark. The Nandakini River stood at 867.50 metres, and the Pindar River at 769.218 metres, both maintaining a safe margin of about four metres below critical levels.

The situation in Kumaon has been better than in Garhwal. In Pithoragarh, the Kali River has been recorded at 888.70 metres, the Gori River at 604.55 metres, and the Saryu River at 447.80 metres, all well below danger thresholds. Similarly, the Gomti River in Bageshwar was flowing at 864.40 metres, also comfortably below the danger level.

With monsoon rains continuing unabated, the state administration remains on high alert, closely monitoring river behaviour and rainfall patterns to ensure timely response and safeguard lives and property.