“We only defended ourselves”, Pyramid Club owner on Rajpur brawl

Dehradun, 31 Aug: The late-night scuffle near Pyramid Club in Rajpur has sparked cross-complaints, arrests, and a war of words. While police have already booked four men linked to the club, its owner Ram Sharma insists the truth is being twisted to frame him and his staff.

Speaking to Garhwal post reporter, Sharma said the incident began on the night of August 23 when Tarun Vasan tried to drive into a private lane next to the club. “Our security guard, who is jointly appointed with the colony, simply asked him why he was entering. Instead of replying, he started abusing and threatening the guard, saying, ‘My plot is inside. Call your owner, I’ll deal with him too’.”, Sharma recalled.

He added that when he reached the spot to calm things down, Vasan turned on him as well. “He hurled abuses at me and even tried to raise his hand. A few minutes later, his brother Varun and some others joined in, and together they attempted to assault me. When our bouncers intervened, they too were attacked,” he claimed.

Sharma said his younger brother, Ishan, was also manhandled in the chaos. “They caught me from behind and tried to hit me. I only defended myself. There was no planned attack from our side, only self-protection,” he explained.

What followed, according to Sharma, was worse. “Since that night, the Vasan brothers have been spreading false propaganda on social media and among locals, saying we and our bouncers attacked them. In reality, they were drunk, returning from a party, and created chaos in the lane. Now they are playing the victim card,” he alleged.

The club owner further claimed that both brothers threatened him directly: “We won’t let your club run, we won’t let you do business here. We’ll go to any extent.” Sharma said these threats have caused “immense mental stress” to his family and damaged his reputation.

Despite his account, police on August 28 registered Case Crime No. 163/25 at Rajpur Police Station based on Tarun Vasan’s complaint and arrested four accused linked to the club. Sharma maintains that crucial video evidence shows his side was not the aggressor. “The police didn’t even hear my version before acting. In the footage, it is clear who raised their hands first,” he claimed.

The incident has divided the locality, with both sides trading allegations. As reported by Dainik Jagran, the dispute has already become a flashpoint in Rajpur, drawing sharp attention to the role of bar operators and security staff in late-night clashes.

For now, Sharma says his only demand is fairness. “We just want an impartial probe. This was not a fight we started,” he stressed.