When Shivaji Maharaj wanted a priest to preside over his coronation, the pandits of Maharashtra refused to do so, citing technical reasons such as his caste. This slight is remembered till today. Finally, a priest from north India agreed to perform the rituals and became a permanent part of history. The choices one makes at crucial stages in one’s life and that of others decide whether one is remembered or sinks into oblivion.

Something similar is unfolding in India today in the context of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Like the metaphorical ‘phuphas’ that spill the ‘raita’ in Indian weddings, a number of wet blankets are trying their best to take the sheen off the event, mostly for political reasons. Those who have been opposed to the temple’s construction are justified in doing so because that is what they believe in accordance with their ideology. However, those planning a boycott because it ‘goes against Hindu beliefs’, ‘is a contrived political event’, etc., while claiming to be the ‘true followers of Ram’ are indulging in the most blatant hypocrisy. Some are asking how the BJP and the Hindutva brigade are claiming credit for the temple’s restoration. Perhaps, as a person has suggested on X, the parties left out could now support the Kashi and Mathura temple movements and, this time, be on the right side of history.

Hopefully, the Ayodhya event will go off as planned – an occasion that will be remembered for generations to come. Its timing is not to be determined by the orthodox, or those who have had no role to play. It is an outcome of an upsurge of belief. But there is no compulsion to believe – it can be enjoyed for all the festivities and celebration that it will bring. The prasad will be for everybody. Pure devotion alone will raise it above politics and the large-hearted will receive the warmth of spiritual, civilisational oneness. Those who miss out by putting their ego first may live to regret it for more than one reason.