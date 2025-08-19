Win in Dehradun District Panchayat will lead to Cong win in Assembly polls: Rawat

Harish Rawat organises Bhutta-Jalebi party for Cong workers

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 18 Aug: Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat last evening hosted a Bhutta and Jalebi party for Congress workers where he also honoured the party leaders that won in the recently concluded Panchyat polls. The party was ostensibly hosted in celebration of the recent ‘electoral success’. On this occasion the party felicitated its newly elected representatives, including Zila Panchayat Presidents, Vice-Presidents, Kshetra Panchayat Pramukhs, and Municipal Corporation Councillors.

Harish Rawat described the event as a ‘Karyakarta Samman Party’ and a tribute to the dedication and resilience of party workers. The event saw the presence of prominent Congress leaders including State Congress President Karan Mahara and former President Pritam Singh.

Rawat warmly welcomed the newly elected Zila Panchayat President Sukhwinder Kaur, Vice-President Abhishek Singh, and other victorious Congress workers. In his address, Rawat hailed Pritam Singh as the hero of the Dehradun Panchayat elections, crediting his leadership and strategic acumen for reviving the morale of Congress workers and steering the party through adversity. He emphasised that despite facing setbacks in previous elections, Singh’s efforts enabled the party to overcome government-imposed obstacles and emerge victorious.

Rawat extended congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders, asserting that the message of Dehradun’s triumph had resonated across Uttarakhand and the nation. He declared that the victory demonstrated the power of unity and struggle in defeating the BJP and remarked that the hurdles created by the state government had only strengthened the resolve of Congress workers. He also commended Karan Mahara for his unwavering support and morale-boosting efforts, calling him an equal contributor to the party’s success.

Looking ahead, Rawat proclaimed that this victory would pave the way for a Congress government in 2027. He noted that when all recent wins are considered collectively, they represent a formidable challenge to the BJP. He highlighted Dehradun and Nainital as symbols of Uttarakhand’s pride, where Congress had achieved remarkable victories. The ‘Karyakarta Samman Party’, he said, was intended to send a message from every constituency where Congress had triumphed.

Reiterating his praise for Pritam Singh, Rawat said Singh’s leadership had been instrumental in energising the party cadre and securing the Dehradun Panchayat win. He reaffirmed that the unity and perseverance of Congress workers had been key in defeating the BJP and stated his belief that the path to a Congress-led government in 2027 had now been laid.

Karan Mahara accused the BJP government of attempting to undermine democracy by misusing official machinery during the elections. He credited the Congress workers’ strategic planning and relentless effort for the party’s success in Dehradun.

Pritam Singh also levelled serious allegations against the state government, accusing it of rigging the elections through misuse of police forces and reservation policies. Nonetheless, he said, the unwavering support of the public and party workers had ensured victory for Zila Panchayat President Sukhwinder Kaur and Vice-President Abhishek Singh.

The event was conducted by Senior Vice-President Surendra Kumar and saw the felicitation of numerous elected representatives, including Zila Panchayat members Khushboo Gurung, Sanjay Kishore, Virendra Singh Rawat, Praveen Singh Rawat, Keshar Singh, Diwan Singh Tomar, Amita Verma, Pinky Rohilla, Vijay Lakshmi, Block Pramukhs Gaurav Singh, Archana Rawat, Dhanveer Singh, Bina Chauhan, Sanjay Sindwal, Asha Verma, and Fateh Singh.

Hundreds of Congress workers attended the ceremony, among them Congress National Secretary and MLA Qazi Nizamuddin, MLA Vikram Singh Negi, Mahila Congress President Jyoti Rautela, former ministers Shoorveer Sajwan, Dr Jaswinder Singh Gogi, Suryakant Dhasmana, and Garima Dasauni. The event served as both a celebration and a rallying call for the party’s future ambitions in Uttarakhand.