Winter session of U’khand Assembly confirmed on 9, 10 Dec in Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 30 Nov: As had been indicated by the Garhwal Post some days ago, it is now confirmed that the winter session of Uttarakhand State Assembly will be held for two days on 9 and 10 December in Dehradun itself. The confusion in this respect is over and this has been confirmed by Assembly Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal himself. Aggarwal said that the next session would be held in Dehradun on 9 and 10 December. He also confirmed that the decision had been taken only after holding talks with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Banshidhar Bhagat and Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh regarding the winter session. In the press conference, the Speaker of the Assembly has said that it would be his endeavour to keep a day for additional discussion during this session under the Amrit Mahotsav on completion of 75 years of independence but it would depend also on the time and added that a final decision in this regard would be taken in the meeting of the Business Advisory. It may be recalled that in the cabinet meeting held earlier this month, the government had decided to hold a session in Gairsain, the summer capital of the state, which was later changed. On the same day there were indications that the government was in a dilemma regarding holding the session in Gairsain.