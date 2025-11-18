Women ‘Environmental Guardians’ of Rajpur area felicitated

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Women were felicitated today for their significant contributions to environmental protection by organising voluntary clean-up drives at tourist sites and major trekking routes in the Rajpur region. These were Mamta Devi, Bharti, Seema, Meera and Surekha Bhandari.

All these women have played an outstanding role in removing plastic waste from trekking routes and tourist destinations, raising awareness among travellers, and motivating the local community on daily basis towards cleanliness through their continuous efforts.

Dr Asha Lal, National President of the All India Freedom Fighters’ Committee, while honouring these women, said, “These women are true guardians of our environment. Their dedication has made an invaluable contribution to preserving the natural beauty of Rajpur.”

She assured that such public-participation-based efforts will continue to be encouraged in the future.

On this occasion, many people from freedom fighter organisations including Prem Khanna, Madhu Goyal, Sulochana Ishtwal, Awadhesh Sharma, social worker Sonia, were present.