Shooters deployed to kill maneater on Minister’s orders

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pauri, 17 Nov: State Cabinet Minister and Chaubattakhal MLA Satpal Maharaj recently instructed the District Magistrate of Pauri to give immediate permission to eliminate a maneater tiger in order to curb the rising incidents of tiger attacks and ensure the safety of people and property in his constituency. After receiving the required permission, the Forest Department has now installed cages and deployed shooters to kill the tiger.

Satpal also expressed concern over an incident that occurred on Monday morning in village Jiwaee of Beeronkhal block, in which Laxmi Devi, wife of Jaipal, was seriously injured in a bear attack.

State Cabinet Minister and Chaubattakhal MLA Satpal Maharaj referred to the tragic incidents in his constituency, including the killing of Rani Devi of Bagdigad, Pokhra block, on 13 November by a tiger, followed the next day by injuries to Prabha Devi of village Ghandiyal in another attack. He had recently directed the District Magistrate of Pauri and the DFO to obtain shoot-at-sight permission to eliminate the maneater in view of these continuous incidents and to protect lives and property.

In continuation of these directives, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj stated that after receiving shoot-at-sight permission to eliminate the tiger in Pokhra block, cages have been placed in the area and shooters have been deployed from Monday onwards. He said that the maneater would be killed soon. He instructed Forest Department officials to strengthen safety measures, stating that incidents of attacks by wild animals are continuously increasing and the department must ensure robust arrangements for public protection.

Maharaj assured every possible assistance to the families affected by tiger attacks and directed Forest Department officials to provide immediate compensation to the victims’ families.