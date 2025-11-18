Major Gen (Dr) VK Patra welcomed at DESL Office 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Maj Gen VK Patra, presently Commandant and Instructor in Central Hospital, Lucknow, and earlier Commandant, Military Hospital (MH) Dehradun, was welcomed at the DESL Office, here, on 16 November by Col US Thakur (Retd), President, Dehradun Ex-Services league (DESL), along with other executive members.

Col Thakur praised Maj Gen Patra and the excellent services rendered by him during the Corona period. He recalled good memories of the past of his dedicated services which he rendered during his tenure in MH, Doon Valley. He always proved that Doctors are next to God. Due to his vast experience and dedicated service during his 2 years in Dehradun, the MH stood first in Central Command.

It was during his time that Corona was through his dedication and professional capabilities, stated Col Thakur. During that period, Maj General Patra established an oxygen plant not only for the patients of MH but for others also, which saved the lives of many patients. During his Command period, he made provision for patient carts for picking up patients from the bus stop and, also, made provision for civil transport for the dead body as patients used to come from far flung areas. All veterans of Doon valley would always remember him pray for his bright future and greater heights.

Gen Patra expressed gratitude for the great hospitality of the Executive Committee members of DESL. Those who attended the function were Maj Gen ML Aswal, President Uttarakhand Ex- Services League, Cols BM Thapa Senior Vice President, DESL, RP Jairath, Gen Secy and Treasurer, DESL, DS Bartwal, AR Manhas, Capts Neel Kumar Thapa, Rajeev Sharma, Vice President DESL, JC Pandey, GP Uniyal, ML Dhyani, CS Bisht, DS Aswal, CS Bisht, P Garola, Ashok Ballabh, BP Sharma, BS Bisht and many others.