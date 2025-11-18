Corrupt Practices in Governance: An Indian Perspective

By Sushil Paul

Corruption in governance is an age-old malaise that continues to plague societies across the globe, with India being no exception. Despite the country’s rich heritage of ethical teachings and philosophical wisdom, the problem of corruption has seeped into the very fabric of its administrative machinery. This composition seeks to explore the various forms of corrupt practices in governance, their causes and consequences, and possible solutions to mitigate this pervasive issue, with a focus on the Indian context.

Defining Corruption in Governance

Corruption is the abuse of entrusted power for private gains. In the context of governance, it refers to the misuse of public office by politicians, bureaucrats, government servants, etc., for personal enrichment or to benefit a select few. Corrupt practices can manifest in various forms, such as bribery, nepotism, embezzlement, favouritism, cronyism, extortion and procurement frauds. These unethical actions undermine the principles of fairness, justice, and transparency that are essential for good governance. All this starts at the TOP of the chain of governance, i.e., with the elected leaders who hold a control on the bureaucracy and all other elements of our democratic system of governance. These ELECTED LEADERS hold office of power only for 5 years. They are not sure whether they will be in power for the next tenure of the government. Therefore, they get into the temptation of ‘making as much hay as can during their sunshine’. The trend now is to garner votes by pretending to be great patriots but when in power think of all possible means of self-aggrandizement. They make legislations garbed as though for the benefit of the people but have already created means and methods to fill their own coffers. From the grants given to them to spend in their constituency they contrive to embezzle for their own benefits. They have a lot of perks and privileges as elected representatives of the people which they sometime misuse to accommodate their own kin. When they come asking for votes with folded hands, they pretend to be the ‘humble servants of the janta’. But once in power they surround themselves with so much protection that it becomes extremely difficult for the janta to approach them with their grievances. They become like lords of all they survey.

To get their desires fulfilled they even mistreat and disrespect the very special ilk of highly educated -intelligent-trained lot of BUREAUCRATS. It is this ilk that is the backbone of any governing system. They are the professional administrator-manager who advise and guide the elected leadership through their period in the government. They are also the ones who try and keep the elected leadership away from scandals and function according to the rules and regulations of governing the nation. But when they are confronted with such selfish lawmakers who endeavour to misinterpret the constitution and bring in amendments, legislations and ordinances to enable them to pursue their self- interest, then they start flowing with the trend and save their job. Very few, occasionally, quit and leave this very influential and well-paid government job but most just let themselves be dragged into this quagmire. The malady then spreads down the chain to even grade 4 government employees.

External Influence that Catalyses Corruption

Much more ‘hay of corruption‘ is provided by many externalities like the manufacturing community, the corporates, the realtors, the arms dealers. These are not only at national but international levels and are the most potent means of falling into the sins of corruption.

Impact of Corruption on Society and Governance

The consequences of corruption in governance are far-reaching and deeply damaging:

Economic Loss: Corruption leads to the misallocation of resources, inflated project costs, and loss of public funds. It discourages investment and hampers economic growth.

Poor Service Delivery: When funds meant for health, education, or infrastructure are siphoned off, the quality of public services deteriorates, affecting the most vulnerable sections of society.

Erosion of Trust: Corruption undermines citizens’ faith in public institutions and the rule of law. This loss of trust can lead to apathy, cynicism, and even civil unrest.

Social Inequality: Corruption disproportionately benefits the powerful and well-connected, exacerbating inequalities and denying opportunities to the deserving.

Environmental Degradation: Corrupt practices in granting environmental clearances or regulation enforcement can result in unchecked exploitation of natural resources and ecological harm.

Anti-Corruption Measures and Legal Framework

Recognising the gravity of the problem, successive governments have instituted various measures to combat corruption. The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was a landmark legislation that defined offences and prescribed penalties. Institutions like the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Lokpal have been established to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption.

In recent years, technology-driven initiatives such as digitisation of records, direct benefit transfers (DBT), and online portals for citizen services have reduced human interface and opportunities for graft. The Right to Information Act, 2005, has empowered citizens to seek transparency and hold officials accountable for their actions.

Way Forward: Building a Corruption-Free Governance System

Addressing corruption in governance requires a multi-pronged and sustained approach. Some key strategies include:

Strengthening Institutions: Ensuring the independence and capacity of anti-corruption bodies and insulating them from political influence.

Promoting Transparency: Expanding the scope of e-governance, open data, and proactive disclosure of information to increase public oversight.

Legal Reforms: Streamlining procedures, increasing penalties for offenders, and ensuring swift and fair trials.

Ethical Education: Integrating value-based education in schools and colleges to foster integrity and civic responsibility from an early age.

Empowering Citizens: Encouraging citizen participation, social audits, and community monitoring of government programmes.

Protecting Whistleblowers: Enacting and enforcing robust laws to safeguard those who expose corruption.

Spiritual Guidance: Very Genuine Spiritual Gurus not coveting any following but having reached almost sainthood may be sought to guide our political leaders.

Recalling our Spiritually Enhanced Culture

As per Vedic cosmological concept the life system on Earth goes through a cycle of Epochs called ‘Yuga’. There are four yugas in this order SATAYUGA – TRETAYUGA-DWAPARYUGA and KALIYUGA. As per our Vedic philosophy we humans live our life on Earth under the influence of Devas and Asuras.

Deva qualities represent the spiritual or divine nature: fearlessness, purity, charity, self-control, peacefulness, compassion, truthfulness, honest dealings and a quest for self-realization and obtaining liberation.

Asura qualities represent the material or demoniacal nature: hypocrisy, arrogance, pride, anger, harshness, ignorance, insatiable desires, and a focus on material enjoyment and power leading to addictions and slavery.

Through the passage of the Yugas there has been gradual decline in the former quality and increase in the later. Here I am tempted to thematically relate it to the four varnas of our traditional society as this comparison is primarily based on the gradual decline of dharma (righteousness/virtue) and the corresponding predominance of certain human frailties (avgunas) in each successive epoch.

Chanakya viewed corruption as inevitable, like a fish drinking water while swimming, and advocated a multi-pronged approach to combat it. He emphasized strict punishments, continuous monitoring and intelligence gathering, and rewarding honest officials.

He viewed corruption as a grave threat to the state and proposed a multifaceted approach to combat it, including strict punishments, a robust surveillance system, and fostering ethical conduct among officials. He famously stated that it’s impossible to tell a government servant’s level of corruption.

Availing our divine inspirations

To counter corrupting influences, the Gita emphasizes performing one’s duty (dharma) with integrity, without attachment to the results or personal gain.

कर्मण्येवाधिकारस् ते मा फलेषु कदाचन ।

मा कर्म-फल-हेतुर् भूर् मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्व् अकर्मणि ॥ (2.47)

Meaning:

This famous verse, 2.47, advises individuals to focus on their actions without claiming entitlement to the fruits, urging them not to be motivated by results or be inactive.

इन्द्रियाणि मनो बुद्धिर् अस्याधिष्ठानम् उच्यते ।

एतैर् विमोहयत्य् एष ज्ञानम् आवृत्य देहिनम् ॥ (3.40)

Meaning:

Verse 3.40 states that the senses, mind, and intelligence are the breeding grounds for this desire, which bewilders the individual by covering their true knowledge. Actions stemming from this corrupted state are considered unrighteous.

Conclusion

Corruption in governance is not merely a legal or administrative issue but a moral and societal challenge. It calls for collective action from government, civil societies, and citizens alike. As India aspires to become a global leader and harbinger for world’s amity, rooting out corruption must remain a national priority. Only then can the ideals of justice, equality, prosperity and peace for all be truly realised. It is the responsibility of each one of us to remain vigilant, uphold ethical values, and demand accountability from those in power. The journey towards a corruption-free society may be long and arduous, but it is one that must be undertaken for the greater good of the nation and future generations. The main emphasis in this write up is to make ourselves aware of a very special and unique instrument available to us culturally; that of being able to spiritually enhance ourselves to receive the meaning and method of practicing righteousness directly from the Divine and not tainted by human version vide all kinds of religious practices. Should our leadership be not of that quality?