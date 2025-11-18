Keep Going

The 30th Conference of Parties (CoP30) under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is to be held in Belem, Brazil, on 10-21 November.

The Ambassador of India to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia, on 7 November, delivered India’s National Statement at the Leaders’ Summit of the CoP30, reiterating the country’s consistent commitment to climate action based on equity, national circumstances and the principles of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC). According to an Indian Government statement, India will present its views on Adaptation, Climate Finance and other major issues.

It may be noted that CoP30 is being held on the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement. India has recalled the 33-year legacy of the Rio Summit and mentioned its legacy under which the principles of Equity and CBDR-RC were adopted, laying the foundation for the international climate regime, including the Paris Agreement.

India has also welcomed Brazil’s initiative to establish the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), recognising it as a significant step towards collective and sustained global action for the preservation of tropical forests, and joined the Facility as an Observer.

This is happening at a time when the United States has withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement under President Donald Trump, who leads the climate change deniers lobby in his country. He claims climate change is a hoax and is aggressively promoting the use of fossil fuels. However, it may be noted that many states and cities in the US accept climate change as a threat and continue to push for action against what causes it. Some European nations are also inclined to withdraw from the agreement because they believe they are being asked to act disproportionately as compared to others.

The fact is that, per capita, the developed countries remain the biggest polluters. In contrast, between 2005 and 2020, India reduced the emission intensity of GDP by 36 per cent, and this trend continues. Non-fossil power now accounts for over 50 per cent of India’s installed capacity, enabling the country to reach the revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) target five years ahead of schedule.

While the meeting will decide on the way forward under the present circumstances, it is also a fact that green energy is rapidly becoming a reality around the world and the economics surrounding it is also increasingly favourable. It becomes important, therefore, not to be deterred by the naysayers and persist with the efforts so that global warming and other damage can be contained, even reversed.