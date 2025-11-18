Vinod Chamoli slams Harish Rawat’s ‘poison’ comment

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Nov: BJP has strongly reacted to senior Congress leader Harish Rawat’s recent “poison men” remarks, cautioning against their implications while extending sympathy to Congress workers. BJP spokesperson and senior MLA Vinod Chamoli said that the very venom Rawat had sown within his own party over the years now appears to be plaguing him, perhaps reflecting his remorse for the internal divisions he once fostered.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here, today, Chamoli observed that the intensity and tone of Rawat’s speech suggested deep frustration at being sidelined within his own organisation. Chamoli observed that, despite his stature as a veteran leader, the use of such offensive language by Harish Rawat is deeply disrespectful towards Congress workers who had loyally stood by him in numerous elections. Chamoli claimed that it was ironic that Rawat seemed to label as “poison men” the very colleagues he had nurtured and elevated in the political sphere. This, he added, clearly indicated that Rawat himself had injected bitterness and factionalism into the party’s ranks over time.

Chamoli also took exception to Rawat’s claim that several party workers had wished for his personal defeat in his Assembly constituency, even as they wanted the Congress to win elsewhere. He described the assertion as disheartening and said it exposed a severe morale crisis among the party’s rank and file. Though the developments were internal to the Congress, Chamoli said it was surprising and regrettable to hear such demoralising admissions from a leader of Rawat’s seniority.

He further stated that the BJP would remain watchful following these revelations, though the real damage would be felt within the Congress itself. He added that it was unrealistic for Rawat to expect public sympathy for what seemed to be self-defeating statements that undermined his own party. Chamoli emphasised that the people of Uttarakhand continue to have full faith in the BJP’s governance, both under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the state, and that no amount of internal Congress dissent could alter that public confidence.