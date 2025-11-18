Cong claims of victory in 2027 assembly polls is daydream: Suresh Joshi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Nov: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today rejected the Congress party’s assertions of victory in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls due in 2027 as daydreaming. Chief BJP State Spokesperson Suresh Josh claimed that the people across Uttarakhand are determined to move forward with the vision of a developed state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He claimed that the public will not be misled by what he called false, baseless, and unsubstantiated statements of Congress leaders, which stand exposed in the backdrop of the recent election results in Bihar.

Responding to allegations made by Congress leaders, Joshi asserted that despite announcing their new organisational team, Congress leaders continue to make hollow accusations without any evidence. ‘Showing a mirror’ to the Congress, he said that those questioning the BJP’s organisational elections should first look within, noting that the entire election process in the BJP, from booth level to the State President level, are completed without a single dissenting voice. In contrast, the Congress has declared only half of its District Presidents and is already facing widespread reports of resignations, protests, and internal discord across media and social media platforms. He further recalled speeches made by Congress leaders during the elevation of the new State President, where references were made to ‘finish each other’, and noted that those living in glass houses should refrain from throwing stones at others.

Joshi said that the confidence of Congress leaders in respect of forming the government in 2027 is yet another example of ‘Mungeri Lal’s dreams’. He alleged that the Congress leadership suppresses the voice of the majority community, pursues appeasement politics, and relies on negative politics as its main strategy.

According to him, their electoral claims lack any connection with the ground realities, as demonstrated most recently by the public mandate in Bihar.

Joshi added that, while the Congress may fail to understand the public mood, the people themselves understand it well. He reminded the Congress that although they ruled at, both the Centre and Uttarakhand, for ten years after the creation of the state, they failed to take any significant steps for its development and left the state dependent on Central support. Countering what he termed the Congress’s misconception that they won public confidence in 2012, he reminded that the BJP had missed returning to power by just one seat. He said that the public subsequently demonstrated overwhelming confidence in the BJP by giving it 57 seats in 2017 and 47 seats in 2022.