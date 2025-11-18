146 grievances registered at Dehradun Collectorate public hearing

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Nov: A Janata Darbar was convened at the Dehradun Collectorate here today under the chairmanship of Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhinav Shah in pursuance of the directions given by District Magistrate Savin Bansal. The public hearing witnessed a significant turnout, with 146 grievances formally registered today. These covered issues such as land disputes, demarcation, encroachment, assault, maintenance, disaster relief compensation, financial assistance, and social security concerns. Several complaints were resolved on the spot by the CDO, while others were promptly forwarded to the respective departments with instructions for swift and lawful redressal.

Among the petitioners included Hardeep Kaur, a 60 year old destitute woman from Sahastradhara, who shared her plight after losing all her household belongings in a recent disaster. With no family support, she sought financial help to begin a fresh livelihood. Responding with urgency, the officials handed her a cheque of Rs 25,000 from the Rifle Club Fund. In another case, Amar Devi, aged 70 and a resident of Chandrabani Choyla, alleged physical abuse and neglect by her two sons and their wives. Shah directed the Senior Citizen Cell at the SSP Office to register a case and take immediate action.

Chandi Prasad Lakheda, 84, from New Cantt Shakti Colony, complained of persistent harassment and land encroachment by a neighbour. The District Legal Services Authority was directed in this case to register his case and ensure timely justice. Priya Verma of Arya Nagar, who arrived with her physically challenged son, appealed for employment and financial support. She explained that her son is unable to walk and that she had exhausted her savings on his treatment. She requested a job that would allow her to care for him. The officials from the Social Welfare and Industry Departments were directed to extend necessary assistance.

In separate appeals, Rajendra Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, both economically disadvantaged, also sought financial aid. The officials were asked to investigate their cases and submit proposals accordingly.

Residents of Alpha Tower Apartments raised concerns about illegal parking, unauthorised motor workshops beneath the Ajabpur flyover, and antisocial elements creating unhygienic conditions. The City Magistrate and Deputy Municipal Commissioner were instructed to take immediate remedial action. In case of a complaint regarding illegal encroachment by Jagat Narayan Subharti Charitable Trust in Gram Panchayat Jhajra, the SDM Vikasnagar was directed to resolve the issue within a week. The Office bearers of the Natthanpur Samanvay Samiti highlighted unauthorised shop constructions on both sides of the road in Ward-95 due to the absence of proper road demarcation from Vaishno Mata Mandir to Mohkampur. In Saraswati Vihar Lane No. 7, the local residents complained that a local resident had illegally breached the Municipal Corporation boundary wall and opened a door onto the opposite side, obstructing vehicular movement. The Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation were directed to take appropriate action in respect of this complaint.

In another complaint, the Block Development Officer (BDO), Chakrata, was instructed to launch repair on the damaged Gram Pingwa Link Road. The Chief Agriculture Officer was asked to address the demand from residents of Timli Mansingh and Sarona villages for fencing to protect their crops from wild animals. In respect of a complaint regarding delays in the beautification of the historic site, Kharakhet, the Tourism and Forest Departments were directed to submit a report. The Deputy Municipal Commissioner was asked to investigate the lack of electricity and water supply to nearly 50 families in Upper Badrish Colony–Rajiv Nagar. Additionally, the National Highways Authority (NHAI) was directed to act immediately on a complaint concerning the non-disbursal of the third instalment of compensation for land acquisition in Harrawala for the National Highway project.

Throughout the public hearing, the citizens voiced a wide range of concerns, particularly related to land demarcation, registration, and illegal encroachments. Among those present at the event were SDM Apurva Singh, SDM Kumkum Joshi, SDM Vinod Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Santosh Kumar Pandey, District Development Officer Sunil Kumar, District Programme Officer Jitendra Kumar, and District Probation Officer Meena.