Shortage of specialist doctors persists in Dehradun Govt hospitals

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Nov: The persistent shortage of specialist doctors across government hospitals in Dehradun district continues to strain public healthcare, despite multiple efforts by the state government to address the problem. Although the shortage has been persisting for long, the continued shortage continues to affect the patients who are forced to resort to private medical care and is in sharp contrast to the tall claims made by the government in this regard.

According to Health Department figures, Dehradun district has 331 sanctioned posts for general and specialist doctors combined. Yet only 45 per cent of specialist posts have been filled, leaving a substantial gap. Doctors currently serving in the state including the Dehradun district are appointed through regular, contractual, and “You Quote, We Pay” mechanisms, but despite the government offer of choice salary to the specialists, the shortage remains acute.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dehradun, Dr Manoj Sharma observed that the primary reason for this crisis is the consistently low rate at which specialist doctors join. He however added that requisition for appointment of 286 more doctors including the specialists is expected to be made shortly and then the vacancies can be expected to be mostly filled up.

Meanwhile, sources claim that even those who do join often do not remain regular in attendance. Specialists, once appointed, have been found to be irregular. When questioned about absenteeism, they tend to resign and leave, creating new vacancies immediately.

While the state has initiated fresh recruitment drives and it is hoped that 285 additional doctors will join soon, the results have not been encouraging. The offer of choice salary under “You Quote, We Pay” scheme, has also not succeeded in filling critical posts. Despite offering choice salary packages, the department is finding it difficult, both, to attract and retain specialists for a sustained period.

As per the official district data, 311 Medical Officers’ posts are sanctioned across Dehradun’s health units, out of which 284 are filled, leaving 27 vacancies. Of these, 253 are regular Medical Officer posts. Additionally, 23 doctors are serving on contract, 7 are bonded doctors, 23 general practitioners currently undergoing postgraduate training, and 10 doctors have been marked absent from duty. At present, 248 doctors are effectively serving in the district. A few new doctors have recently joined, but the overall gap remains wide.

The shortage of specialists, in particular, has also affected the functioning of medical colleges and their attached hospitals including the Doon Medical College and its attached Doon Hospital. Doon Medical College also suffers from a dearth of qualified faculty. This not only impairs patient care but also limits training and learning opportunities for students, undermining the future cadre of doctors.

Adding to the challenge is the fact that, on public demand, many PHCs and CHCs in the state as well as in Dehradun district have been upgraded to higher centres, particularly in peripheral and semi-rural belts. However, the specialist shortage has persisted. As a result, PHCs and CHCs, despite their upgraded status, are functioning largely as referral centres, unable to provide advanced treatment due to lack of specialists. Patients requiring serious medical care are immediately referred to higher facilities such as Government Doon Medical College Hospital, Coronation Hospital, or other major institutions like AIIMS in Rishikesh.

Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat acknowledges the seriousness of the issue. He reiterates that the government is committed to strengthening healthcare delivery across the district and the state. According to him, the government is continuously deploying doctors, improving infrastructure, and working to ensure that specialist services become more accessible. Rawat has emphasised that postings in remote and hill areas remain particularly challenging, but the administration is trying to address the shortage through policy reforms and targeted recruitment.

Despite ongoing government efforts and multiple schemes, Dehradun’s healthcare system remains under stress, forcing the patients to often seek private medical care despite financial burden.