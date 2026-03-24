Workshop on Advanced Food Processing begins at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Mar: Experts at Graphic Era informed students about advanced food processing techniques, precision nutrition, and food innovations, here, today.

A two-day workshop on ‘Advanced Food Processing’ began today at Graphic Era Deemed to be University. Addressing the workshop, former Director of CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, Dr Sridevi Annapurna Singh said that protein is not just a nutrient but an essential macronutrient for the proper growth and functioning of the body. She emphasised that not only the quantity of protein but also its quality is equally important.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr Narpinder Singh, stated that modern food processing technologies can not only make food safer but also enhance its nutrient content. Director of ProVeta Nutrition, Canada, Rajneesh Tyagi highlighted that the integration of modern agricultural technologies and innovation is creating new opportunities in the food and beverage industry, which will play a significant role in building a better, safer, and more sustainable food system in the future.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Food Science and Technology of Graphic Era Deemed to be University. The event was attended by the department in-charge Dr Sanjay Kumar, along with Dr Ankita Dobhal, Dr Ravneet Kaur, Dr Arun Kumar, other faculty members, and students.