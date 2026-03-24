Ann Mary School holds Orientation Ceremony

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Mar: Ann Mary School organised its Orientation Ceremony for the 2026–27 academic session. The event marked the beginning of a new journey for the students and a meaningful association with their parents.

Present was the Chief Guest, Anuradha Joshi, Chairperson, Ann Mary School; along with Guest of Honour Jitender Joshi, Secretary, Ann Mary School; Director Ankita Joshi; Principal Pallavi Gupta; and the school staff, parents, as well as the new Ann Marians.

The programme began with lighting of the lamp, followed by a Vandana and a short movie showcasing the school’s philosophy and system. In her address, Principal Pallavi Gupta highlighted the school’s commitment to holistic education, emphasising experiential learning, value-based development, and nurturing each child’s unique potential. The parents and children were introduced to their teachers by the kindergarten coordinator, Anubha Negi. The programme included dance performances and a yoga demonstration by the students.

A special highlight of the ceremony was the felicitation of students for their academic achievements for the session 2025–26. Academic Excellence Awards were presented by the Chief Guest, Anuradha Joshi, while students achieving a perfect score of 100 out of 100 in any subject were honoured under the Director’s Honours by Director Ankita Joshi.

The event concluded with an address by Director Ankita Joshi, who shared her vision of uplifting each child to achieve more according to their own talents and capabilities, and also thanked the parents for entrusting the school with their children, which was followed by the National Anthem and a group photograph.