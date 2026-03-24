CM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of schemes worth Rs 401.86 crore

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while participating in the ‘Jan-Jan ki Sarkar Chaar Saal Bemisal’ programme organised at the Parade Ground, here, on Monday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of a total of 74 development schemes at a cost of Rs 401.86 crore. This includes laying the foundation stones of 33 schemes worth Rs 99.44 crore and inaugurating 41 development schemes worth Rs 302.42 crore.

These included:

Inauguration of SI&D and 15 MLD STP construction work in Sapera Basti under Namami Gange program at a cost of Rs 7898.74 lakh.

Laying of trunk sewer line from Araghar Chowk to Modhrowala at a cost of Rs 2846 lakh. Trunk sewer line scheme from Saharanpur Chowk to Pathribag Chowk in Dehradun city at a cost of Rs 1903.59 lakh. Drainage restructuring scheme in Indiranagar Awas Vikas Colony area of ​​Dehradun city at a cost of Rs 1860.04 lakh. Construction of SPS in 5 MLD STP in Indiranagar, Dehradun, at a cost of Rs 754.28 lakh, laying of sewer rising and related works. Sewer line scheme in Om City and Kusum Vihar area of ​​Dehradun city at a cost of Rs 740.84 lakh. Chaman Vihar sewerage scheme at a cost of Rs 659.31 lakh.

Construction work of Mortuary, CMSD Store, Cold Chain (Immunisation) and Auditorium in Chandernagar Complex at a cost of Rs 432.13 lakh. Additional necessary construction work of Heifer Rearing Farm Pashulok Rishikesh under RIDF Scheme.

Construction work of Girls Hostel (20 beds) and Toilet Block at NIA, Chakrata at a cost of Rs 167.49 lakh. Construction work of Shardapeeth Ghat and Miraben Ghat on the right bank of Ganga and downstream of Pashulok Barrage in Rishikesh area under Doiwala Development Block of Dehradun District at a cost of Rs 661.69 lakh.

Scheme for renovation of 3 mountain canals (Kafna, Kharkota, Chayla Canal) in Chakrata Development Block of Dehradun District at a cost of Rs 236.24 lakh. Scheme for renovation of 4 mountain canals (Kunna, Kachta, Rathoo, Nada Canal) in Chakrata Development Block of Dehradun District at a cost of Rs 143.08 lakh.

Flood protection scheme from Amlava River in village Purani Kalsi and Jamunsrot in development block Kalsi at a cost of Rs 452.74 lakh.

Stadium, Postmortem House, Flood Protection Scheme (on the left bank) from Tos River in village Gunda (Gram Panchayat Brinad Bastille) under Tehsil Tyuni in development block Chakrata at a cost of Rs 290.96 lakh. Stadium, Postmortem House, Flood Protection Scheme from Tos River in village Gunda (Gram Panchayat Brinad Bastille) under Tehsil Tyuni in development block Chakrata at a cost of Rs 464.66 lakh. Construction work of bed from Survey Lake to Salawala bridge in the Khale of Salawala (Hathibarkala) in Mussoorie assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 52.85 lakh.

The drainage scheme of the storm drain of Chander Nagar area under Rajpur Vidhan Sabha constituency of Dehradun district was inaugurated at a cost of Rs 383.56 lakh.

Construction of the road from Kalam Singh’s house to Sunil’s house in village Midhawala of Gram Sabha Ramnagar Danda in Doiwala Vidhan Ssabha constituency of Dehradun district under the State Plan at a cost of Rs 70.74 lakh.

Construction work of various internal roads in Bhallafarm No. 8 of Shyampur under Rishikesh Vidhan Sabha constituency of Dehradun district under the State Plan at a cost of Rs 337.85 lakh.

Asphalting work from Panchayat Ghar, Nakraunda, towards Railway Gate 31 in Doiwala Vidhan Sabha constituency, at a cost of Rs 119.96 lakh.

Construction of internal roads with interlocking tiles in Ward No. 2, 3 and Gram Panchayat Kaluwala of Doiwala Assembly Constituency under the State Plan at a cost of Rs 60.87 lakh. Improvement of the road with interlocking tiles from the shop of Dhaniram Uniyal to the house of Sadanand Uniyal in the “empty area” of Kothari Mohalla Ward No. 5 under Doiwala Assembly Constituency under the State Plan at a cost of Rs 38.45 lakh. Inauguration of Krishi Nivesh Kendra, Markhamgrant at a cost of Rs 25.83 lakh.

Inauguration of Jagatpur to Dudhai Motor Road Upgradation at a cost of Rs 457.66 lakh. Upgradation of Paidha to Majhaun Motor Road at a cost of Rs 414.13 lakh. Munshighati to Dhwaira Deu motor road at a cost of Rs 472.92 lakh. Koti Dimou motor road at a cost of Rs 1884.02 lakh.

Jamnipur to Jamnakhata motor road at a cost of Rs 255.72 lakh. Barwala-Juddo Matogi motor road at a cost of Rs 983.17 lakh. Dhakrani Hydel Colony motor road at a cost of Rs 389.70 lakh.

Construction of building at Government Inter College, Majri Grant, Doiwala, at a cost of Rs 117.88 lakh. Construction of building at Government Inter College, Guniyalgaon, Sahaspur, Dehradun, at a cost of Rs 122.20 lakh. Construction of building at Government Inter College, Barwala, Vikasnagar, at a cost of Rs 124.74 lakh. Construction of building at Government Inter College, Gwasapul, Chakrata, Dehradun at a cost of Rs 124.69 lakh. Construction of building at Government Inter College, Positilaani, Kalsi, Dehradun at a cost of Rs 106.78 lakh. Construction of building at Government Inter College Lakhwad, Block Kalsi, Dehradun at a cost of Rs 239.50 lakh. Construction of building at Government Inter College Koti Colony, Block Kalsi, Dehradun at a cost of Rs 295.07 lakh. Construction of Primary Health Centre Chhidarwala at a cost of Rs 249.94 lakh.

Construction of 100 bedded hospital and residential buildings at Mental Health Institute Selaqui at a cost of Rs 2747.98 lakh. Construction of a computer room/audio-video room/entertainment room and adventure sports building for the rehabilitation of child rag pickers at Shri Sadhuram Inter College, Dehradun, at a cost of Rs 157.60 lakh.

Foundation stones were laid for Saket Colony, Canal Road (left out area of ​​Zone-C) sewerage scheme of Dehradun city under Ring Fence (State Sector) Programme at a cost of Rs 905.20 lakh. Flood protection scheme on the right bank of Bindal River in Gram Panchayat Serki in Vidhan Sabha Mussoorie Constituency at a cost of Rs 385.78 lakh. Flood protection scheme on the right bank of Bindal River in village Ghantu Ka Sera in Vidhan Sabha Mussoorie constituency at a cost of Rs 288.75 lakh. Flood protection work of Kudkawala Basti situated on both the banks of Suswa River under Doiwala development block at a cost of Rs 497 lakh. Flood protection work from Jakhan river in village Athoorwala Wala Ward No. 9 (Sunar village) situated on the right bank of Jakhan river in Doiwala development block at a cost of Rs 256.68 lakh.

Scheme for the restoration work of culverts coming in the command area of ​​Balawala Canal in Doiwala Development Block at a cost of Rs 183.05 lakh.

Scheme for the restoration and construction of Thakurpur Canal, Khairikhurd Canal, Garhi Maychak Canal, Shyampur Canal, and Khairi Kala Canal in Doiwala Development Block at a cost of Rs 427.55 lakh.

Scheme for the restoration of Chiliyon Canal in Vikasnagar Development Block at a cost of Rs 207.27 lakh. Scheme for the restoration of Dhalipur Canal in Vikasnagar Development Block at a cost of Rs 167.34 lakh. Scheme for the protective work of the canal between reach 4.500 km to 5.800 km (Barwala) of Katapathar Canal under Vikasnagar Development Block at a cost of Rs 270.27 lakh. Scheme for renovation of Dhakrani Canal under Vikasnagar development block at a cost of Rs 479.24 lakh. Scheme for renovation of Rambagh Canal in Vikasnagar development block at a cost of Rs 345.37 lakh. Scheme for renovation of Fatehpur Canal in Vikasnagar development block of Dehradun district at a cost of Rs 348.75 lakh. Scheme for renovation of Dunga Canal under NABARD head in Sahaspur development block at a cost of Rs 155.29 lakh. Scheme for

renovation of Pt Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Canal and culverts under Sahaspur development block at a cost of Rs 278.30 lakh. Scheme for renovation of Asan Canal in Sahaspur development block at a cost of Rs 430.85 lakh. Scheme for renovation of culverts and Dobri feeder of Dobri canal under Vikasnagar development block at a cost of Rs 138.45 lakh.

Flood protection scheme downstream of Dudha Devi bridge on both banks of Suswa River under Municipal Corporation area in Dharmpur assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 430 lakh. State Agricultural Seed Store, Sahaspur at a cost of Rs 77.52 lakh.

Work on widening of road between Nagal Jwalapur to Doiwala in Doiwala assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 1306.64 lakh. Work on expansion, improvement and construction/reconstruction of walls of village Kakanwa, Lekhak village, Sindhwalgaon motor road in Doiwala assembly constituency under state plan at a cost of Rs 144.49 lakh.

Construction work on various internal roads in Gram Sabha Haripurkalan in Assembly Constituency Rishikesh under State Plan at a cost of Rs 284.77 lakh. Construction of internal roads of Ward No. 1, 3 and 11 of Gram Panchayat Chhiddarwala in Assembly Constituency Rishikesh under State Plan at a cost of Rs 83.88 lakh. Construction of Akashiya Bhairav ​​Temple main road and internal roads with interlocking tiles in Gumaniwala Ward No. 14 in Assembly Constituency Rishikesh under State Plan at a cost of Rs 179.49 lakh.

Construction of various link roads in Gram Sabha Chhiddarwala Chakjogiwala in Assembly Constituency Rishikesh under State Plan at a cost of Rs 166.90 lakh. Construction of road from Madhav Singh Payal’s house to Rajendra Singh Negi’s house and other link roads using interlocking tiles in Gram Sabha Khairikalan in Rishikesh Assembly Constituency of Dehradun district under State Plan at a cost of Rs 135.58 lakh. Construction

of various internal roads in Bhallafarm No. 10 and 20 of Shyampur in Rishikesh Assembly Constituency under State Plan at a cost of Rs 248.14 lakh. Construction of various internal roads of residential colony of Rani Vihar, Mauja Ranipokhari of Doiwala Assembly Constituency under State Plan at a cost of Rs 73.86 lakh. Road construction work of various roads of Ward No. 10 Bhaniyawala of Doiwala Assembly Constituency using interlocking tiles at a cost of Rs 53.19 lakh.

Surface improvement work of the remaining kutcha road by interlocking tiles in Gram Panchayat Thanon (Talai) of Doiwala Assembly Constituency at a cost of Rs 43.62 lakh. Construction of building at R.I.K. Bullawala, Doiwala, Dehradun at a cost of Rs 150.88 lakh. Construction of building at R.I.K. Sorna Dobhari, Vikasnagar, Dehradun at a cost of Rs 149.62 lakh.

Strengthening of drinking water scheme in Rajpur Road Assembly Constituency under South Branch at a cost of Rs 649.82 lakh.