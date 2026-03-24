Ensure timely disbursement of Apple Mission Funds to farmers’ accounts: Minister Joshi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Mar: State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi held a meeting today at his camp office with departmental officials regarding the allocation of Rs 2,925 lakh approved under the High-Density Apple Plantation Scheme for the years 2023–24 and 2024–25.

During the meeting, the minister directed officials to ensure prompt allocation of funds as per district-wise demand so that farmers receive the benefits of the scheme on time. He clearly instructed that all pending government assistance under the Apple Mission and High-Density Apple Plantation Scheme must be disbursed to farmers before 31 March under any circumstances.

He emphasised that the government is fully committed to safeguarding farmers’ interests and that timely delivery of scheme benefits is a top priority. Under this scheme, a total of 1,264 farmers across the state will benefit from the approved amount of Rs 2,925 lakh. Minister Joshi also instructed officials to ensure transparency and swift action for effective implementation of the scheme.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Secretary SN Pandey and Horticulture Mission Director Mahendra Pal, among others.

The number of Beneficiary Farmers, district-wise, is: Pauri – 11; Tehri Garhwal – 57; Chamoli – 24; Uttarkashi – 895; Champawat – 16; Nainital – 15; Almora – 17; Dehradun – 229.

Farmers from these districts will receive financial assistance under the High-Density Apple Plantation Scheme.