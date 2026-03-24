Education System strengthened in U’khand over last 4 years: Dhan Singh Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Mar: “In line with the National Education Policy 2020, we are continuously strengthening the school education system in the state. Our aim is to provide quality, inclusive, and practical education to every student. Special emphasis is being laid on expanding modern resources in schools, innovating teaching methods, and enhancing teachers’ skills. The state government is committed to laying a strong foundation for the bright future of our children through education,” said Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand School Education Minister, today.

According to him, the state government has made notable progress in several sectors over the past four years, with school education being a key focus area. A robust education system has been developed in the state, benefiting every child. During this period, not only has the infrastructure of government schools been strengthened, but innovation has also been emphasised to provide quality education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The secondary education sector, in particular, has witnessed significant achievements.

The state government is providing free textbooks to students from classes 9 to 12 studying in government and government-aided schools under the Secondary Education Department. In 2026–27, approximately 3,26,794 students are being provided around 38,01,279 textbooks. Additionally, in the current financial year, about 8,99,763 students from classes 1 to 12 in government and aided schools are being provided free notebooks.

Rawat added in his statement that, from 2022 to 2025, there has been a marked improvement in board examination results. Timely conduct of exams, transparent evaluation, and prompt declaration of results have contributed to this progress. High School pass percentage increased from 77.47% in 2022 to 90.77% in 2025. Intermediate pass percentage improved from 82.63% in 2022 to 83.23% in 2025.

To encourage students, the government launched the Chief Minister Meritorious Student Incentive Scholarship Scheme. Under this scheme, meritorious students from classes 6 to 12 receive financial support. In 2023–24, 4,940 students benefited. In 2024–25, 13,012 students benefited. In 2025–26, 12,079 students benefited.

Under the provisions of NEP 2020, a total of 559 cluster schools have been selected in the state. These schools will offer advanced learning environments with modern technology, including smart classes, virtual classrooms, Atal Tinkering Labs, computer labs, and modern libraries.

Along with academics, emphasis is also being placed on the holistic development of students through sports. Over the past four years, students have won several medals at the national level in athletics, boxing, judo, taekwondo, volleyball, and wrestling.

Students from government and aided schools are being taken on educational tours to premier institutions, technical institutes, and historical places across the country to enhance their knowledge. The “Bharat Darshan Educational Tour Scheme” was launched in 2024–25. So far, 227 meritorious high school students from each development block have participated in such tours.

In the past four years, 4,415 teachers have been recruited in secondary education under various categories: 2022–23: 1,570 teachers (543 assistant teachers, 449 lecturers, 578 guest teachers); 2023–24: 596 assistant teachers, 42 guest teachers; 2024–25: 71 assistant teachers, 789 guest teachers

2025–26: 1,347 assistant teachers.

Additionally, requisitions have been sent to the commission for recruitment of 135 special education assistant teachers and 808 lecturer posts.