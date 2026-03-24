Bihar Day celebrated at Lok Bhavan in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Mar: A program was organised on Monday at Lok Bhavan on the occasion of Bihar Diwas (March 22). The event saw participation from people of Bihar residing in Uttarakhand, along with senior government officials working in the state.

During the program, the Bihari Mahasabha presented vibrant cultural performances showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Bihar. A particularly captivating highlight was a folk dance performed by young girls, which enthralled the audience and became the centerpiece of the event.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) stated that Bihar’s land has been a priceless repository of knowledge, spirituality, culture, and history. Referring to its historical legacy, he said that it is the sacred land where Gautama Buddha and Mahavira spread messages of wisdom and non-violence. He also highlighted that from world-renowned institutions like Nalanda University, the flow of knowledge reached across the globe.

The Governor emphasized that to strengthen the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” it is essential to understand and embrace the cultural uniqueness of all states. Such events not only promote cultural exchange between states but also reinforce national unity and integrity. He further noted Bihar’s significant contribution to the nation’s development in areas such as governance, administration, education, and healthcare.

On this occasion, First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Special Principal Secretary Amit Kumar Sinha, Additional Director General of Police AP Anshuman, Secretary Nitesh Jha, Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman, Legal Advisor Kaushal Kishore Shukla, Additional Secretary to the Governor Reena Joshi, President of Bihari Mahasabha Lalan Singh, Secretary Chandan Kumar Jha, Treasurer Ritesh Kumar, Dr Ram Vinay Singh, and several other dignitaries were present.

The program was anchored by Financial Controller Dr Tripti Srivastava.